Wolverines remain undefeated
Photo by Tony Kukulich

The Deer Valley Wolverines boys’ basketball team took on the Freedom Falcons in a close first half, eventually winning the game against Freedom, 72-54, Tuesday, Feb. 11. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16.

[Photos] Freedom vs. Deer Valley High School boys basketball 2-11-2020

1 of 20

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags