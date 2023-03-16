Delta Breeze gets $10,000 grant for youth lacrosse

The Bill Belichick Foundation has selected Brentwood’s Delta Breeze Lacrosse as a recipient of the 2022 Foundation Grant of $10,000 to support the expansion of youth lacrosse in East Contra Costa County.
Delta Breeze Lacrosse is entering its fifth season as a competitive sport attracting local boys and girls 6-16 to the game. Although not yet available in Brentwood high schools, Delta Breeze hopes to have a strong pipeline of players to support high school lacrosse teams soon. The grant from the Belichick Foundation will help Delta Breeze expand its reach into the Antioch and Pittsburg areas through advertising and availability of free equipment for all players to borrow.
“Accessibility and coaching is key” say John and Laurie Boone, founders of Delta Breeze. “The game sells itself. We believe the indigenous roots of lacrosse teach a system of beliefs and values well suited to the future our children will face. This grant will help us make the sport more accessible and diverse, and enhance the character of the sport and its values. It’s the fastest game on two feet!”
Linda Halliday, president of the foundation says, “Your organization exemplifies the mission of the Bill Belichick Foundation, which is why we are pleased to award you this one-time $10,000 grant. The Bill Belichick Foundation strives to provide coaching, mentorship and financial support to individuals, communities and organizations. We seek out those leaders and athletes who embody our family’s passion for sport, coaching, teambuilding and excellence – in the classroom and on the field. Thank you for sharing our values and doing your job!”
Belichick is the longtime head coach of the NFL’s New England Patriots.
Training and practices are organized and led by John Boone, a seasoned lacrosse professional with over 30 years of lacrosse experience as a player, coach, certified U.S. Lacrosse high school and college-level referee, and past president of the Northern California Lacrosse Referees Association. He is also the recipient of the 2022 U.S. Lacrosse Youth Service Award. Boone is a history and economics teacher at La Paloma High School in Brentwood. Through the Delta Breeze program, he hopes to give back to his community what lacrosse has given him for so many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.