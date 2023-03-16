Delta Breeze gets $10,000 grant for youth lacrosse

Delta Breeze Lacrosse, a local organization focused on introducing the game to boys and girls ages 6 to 16, received a grant that will enable them to expand across East Contra Costa County.

The Bill Belichick Foundation has selected Brentwood’s Delta Breeze Lacrosse as a recipient of the 2022 Foundation Grant of $10,000 to support the expansion of youth lacrosse in East Contra Costa County.

Delta Breeze Lacrosse is entering its fifth season as a competitive sport attracting local boys and girls 6-16 to the game. Although not yet available in Brentwood high schools, Delta Breeze hopes to have a strong pipeline of players to support high school lacrosse teams soon. The grant from the Belichick Foundation will help Delta Breeze expand its reach into the Antioch and Pittsburg areas through advertising and availability of free equipment for all players to borrow.

“Accessibility and coaching is key” say John and Laurie Boone, founders of Delta Breeze. “The game sells itself. We believe the indigenous roots of lacrosse teach a system of beliefs and values well suited to the future our children will face. This grant will help us make the sport more accessible and diverse, and enhance the character of the sport and its values. It’s the fastest game on two feet!”

