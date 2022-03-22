Lacrosse games graced the fields of Freedom High School for the first time ever last weekend.
In total nine games were played by the Delta Breeze boys and girls teams. On Saturday, against Skyline, the Breeze results were: The boys 8U team lost 13-7, the girls 10u team lost 26-5, the boys 10U won 8-6, the boys 12U team won 12-2 and the boys 14U team lost 13-1. On Sunday, against Lamorinda, the boys 10U team lost 6-5, the boys 12U squad won 11-5 and the boys 14U team lost 8-7.
The boys 8U players this weekend included: Wyatt Caraway, Caleb Geiser, Jax Johnson, Declan Salazar and Callahan Veach. B10U players included: Jack Geis Jax Apodaca, Asher and Eden Bosco, Logan and Wyatt Caraway, Joshua Dorsey, Nigel Green, Ryder Mayorga, and Callahan Veach. Boys 12U players included: Bassar Allah-Selvin, Jax Apodaca, Jared Cabico, Logan Caraway, Joshua Dorsey, Keegan Falgot, Clayton Geiser, Nigel Green, Shane Hamilton, Kyle Caden, Ethan Lind, Devan Pryor, Noah Shappet, Preston Sprague, Vincent Stephenson, and London Webb-Allender. Boys 14U players included: Basir Allah-Selvin, Mason Beck, Luke Brown, Jared Cabico, Logan Caraway, Luke Geis, Clayton Geiser, Nigel Green, Hamilton Shane, Harrison Johns, Kyle Caden, Ethan Lind, Evan Lopez, Garner Plumplee, Nolan Pryor, Jaxon Salaar, Noah Shappet, Preston Sprague, Vincent Stephenson, and London Webb-Allender.
The Girls 10U team had success with goals from Mariah Saldana and defensive moves from Sophia Pistello. New player Julianna Kellogg dominated Saturday's game with multiple goals against Oakland Skyline. Although the 10U team suffered two losses over the weekend, its improving style will serve them well the rest of the season.
The Delta Breeze return to Freedom High School for another round of games on April 2 (from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m) and on April 10 from (10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)
