Though they battled hard in their first few games of the season, the Delta Breeze boys 12U and 14U teams were outnumbered and outplayed by the visiting Skyline Lacrosse club.
On March 4 at Freedom High School, the 14U team lost 17-2 and the 12U team 16-3. In the 14U game, the Delta Breeze defense put up enough of a battle to enable Basir Allah-Selvin and Noah Shappet to each score once.
In the 12U game, good Delta Breeze defensive plays and passing enabled Shappet to score three times. Delta Breeze’s 12U roster included 9 players whereas Skyline’s roster included 23 players. Delta Breeze’s 14U roster included: Alex Vasquez, Alfred Martinez Jr., Basir Allah-Selvin, Caden Kyle, Easton Quiles, Jaxon Salazar, Kory Dake, Mason Beck, and Shane Hamilton.
Earlier in the day, the Delta Breeze 8U boys team beat Skyline 6-5 whereas the 10U team lost 6-3. In the loss, good defensive and offensive by Asher Bosco, Declan Salazar, Henry Garner, Henry Lord enabled Callahan Veach to score twice, with a third score coming from borrowed Skyline player Murphy.
On March 5, the wind shifted for the Delta Breeze 12U team with a 6-1 victory against the Walnut Creek Warriors Club. Delta Breeze goalie Jett Apodaca performed well with several blocked shots to keep Delta Breeze in the lead. Outstanding defense and offense plays by Alexander Betancourt, Bryson Clark, Cyrus Faghih, Eden Bosco, James Lord, and Jayden Parks enabled Callahan Veach to score twice, Devin Pryor once, and Noah Shappet three times.
– Editor’s note: Daren Shappet is a coach with Delta Breeze Lacrosse
