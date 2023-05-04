Delta Breeze Lacrosse Club_EDITORIAL ART

Photo courtesy of Delta Breeze Lacrosse Club

The Delta Breeze girls 12U and boys 12U teams came home with wins from games played against the Oakland Lacrosse Club and the Walnut Creek Warriors on April 23.

In the first game of the morning, the girls 12U team outplayed the Oakland Lacrosse Club with a 13-10 win and with scores coming from Braelyn Prior, Arianna Ventling, Sophia Pistello, and Elin Cagadoc.

In the next game, the boys 12U team outplayed the Oakland Lacrosse club in a similar fashion with a 13-11 win. In the victory, outstanding goaltending from Alexander Bentancourt and defensive play from James Lord, and Bryson Clark, with assists from Asher Bosco, Eden Bosco, Jett Apodaca, and Cyrus Faghih gave Jayden Parks the opportunity to score 1, Devin Pryor 2, Callahan Veach 2, and Noah Shappet 8.

