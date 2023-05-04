The Delta Breeze girls 12U and boys 12U teams came home with wins from games played against the Oakland Lacrosse Club and the Walnut Creek Warriors on April 23.
In the first game of the morning, the girls 12U team outplayed the Oakland Lacrosse Club with a 13-10 win and with scores coming from Braelyn Prior, Arianna Ventling, Sophia Pistello, and Elin Cagadoc.
In the next game, the boys 12U team outplayed the Oakland Lacrosse club in a similar fashion with a 13-11 win. In the victory, outstanding goaltending from Alexander Bentancourt and defensive play from James Lord, and Bryson Clark, with assists from Asher Bosco, Eden Bosco, Jett Apodaca, and Cyrus Faghih gave Jayden Parks the opportunity to score 1, Devin Pryor 2, Callahan Veach 2, and Noah Shappet 8.
In the last game of the day, the same Delta Breeze 12U boys team outplayed the Walnut Creek Warriors team in a 9-4 win. Again great defensive plays and assists from the same players, gave Asher Bosco the opportunity to score 1, Devin Pryor 1, Callahan Veach 1, Jax Apodaca 1, and Noah Shappet 5.
On Saturday, April 22, though they had only 8 players and no substitutes, the Delta Breeze girls 12U team almost came away with a win while playing as the visiting team against the Livermore Phantoms. Scoring for Delta Breeze were Sophia Pistello (3), Korinna Romero (2), and Cailey Feague with one goal, in the 7-6 loss. After the 12U game, the Delta Breeze girls 10U team took a tougher 16-5 loss to the Phantoms 10U team with scores coming from Arianna Venting, Lillyana Jimenez, and Sophia Pistello.
While playing at Freedom High School on April 22, the Delta Breeze 12U team took a 14-1 loss to the visiting Lamorinda Lacrosse Club with one score coming from Noah Shappet. While Delta Breeze only had 9 players, Lamorinda came to win with 18 competitive players. With well coached and seasoned players, Lamorinda was able to shut down almost every Delta Breeze scoring opportunity.
In the subsequent 14U game, it appeared that Delta Breeze was going to win 2-1. However with 30 seconds left in the game, Lamorinda scored their second goal. Though both teams had the opportunity to break the tie in the “next score wins” overtime period, the game ended in a competitive and hard fought 2-2 tie. Superb goal tending from Caden Kyle, and superb defensive play from Easton Quiles, Jaxon Salazar, Kory Dake, and Ethan Lind prevented another Delta Breeze loss.
