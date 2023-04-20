Delta Breeze lacrosse started well in April with the boys JV teams visiting from Galena, Nevada (north of Lake Tahoe), Elk Grove, Mendocino, and San Luis Obispo to participate in six games at Freedom High School on Saturday April 1.
Playing for the Delta Breeze JV team were: Adan Garza, Ethan Lind, Garner Plumlee, Jaxon Salazar, Kory Dake, London Webb Allender, Luke Brown, Luke Geis, Mason Beck, Nolan Pryor, Noah Shappet, and Shane Hamilton. On Saturday April 8, the boys JV team traveled to Yuba City to compete against Yuba City and the Chico Rebels.
On Saturday, April 15, great goal work from Alexander Bentancourt and defense from Callahan Veach and James Lord helped the Delta Breeze offense take a 10-9 win in a game of 12U boys lacrosse against the Livermore Phantoms with scores coming from Devin Pryor, Jayden Parks, and Noah Shappet. Assisting in the scores were Asher Bosco, Cyrus Faghih, and Eden Bosco.
After the 12U match and with key defense players missing, the Delta Breeze 14U boys team lost a tough match to the Phantoms 14U team.
While the boys 12U and 14U teams were battling it out against Livermore, the Delta Breeze boys JV team was enjoying great lacrosse play at Heritage High School with JV teams visiting from Chico and Elk Grove.
To make the games more competitive, players from each team were mixed and two separate teams formed. Great Delta Breeze plays came from Alfred Martinez, Ethan Lind, Evan Lopez, Garner Plumlee (with 2 goals), Luke Geis, Harrison Johns, and Shane Hamilton.
On Sunday, April 16, outstanding goal keeping from Caden Kyle and defense from Alexander Bentancourt, Callahan Veach, James Lord, Jett Apodaca, and Ryder Mayorga, gave Asher Bosco the opportunity to score 3, Eden Bosco 2, Noah Shappet 6, and 1 goal each from Callahan Veach, Devin Pryor, and Jax Apodaca in their 14-5 win over the Oakland Lacrosse club in the boys 12U match.
After the boys 12U match, the Delta Breeze 14U boys team had an exciting 9-2 win against the Oakland Lacrosse club with outstanding goal keeping from Caden Kyle and outstanding defense from Basir Allah-Selvin, Easton Quiles, and London Webb-Allender. Scoring for Delta Breeze were Jake Pena 1, Jayden Parks 2, Noah Shappet 4, and Shane Hamilton 2.
While the boys teams were playing great lacrosse in Oakland, the girls 10U and 12U teams battled with visiting team San Ramon Raptors at La Paloma High School in Brentwood. The girls 10U lost a close match, with 6 goals from Sophia Pistello, 4 from Korinna Romero, 2 from Lillyana Jimenez, and 1 from Braelyn Pryor. With many of the 10U players playing up in the subsequent 12U match, Delta Breeze took a tougher 12-5 loss against the Raptors 12U team. In the loss, scoring one goal each for Delta Breeze were: Braelyn Pryor, Cailey Feague, Gianna Cummings, Korinna Romero, and Mariah Juarez.
– Daren Shappet, Coach of the Delta Breeze lacrosse team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.