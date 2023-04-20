Delta Breeze Lacrosse Club_EDITORIAL ART

Photo courtesy of Delta Breeze Lacrosse Club

Delta Breeze lacrosse started well in April with the boys JV teams visiting from Galena, Nevada (north of Lake Tahoe), Elk Grove, Mendocino, and San Luis Obispo to participate in six games at Freedom High School on Saturday April 1.

Playing for the Delta Breeze JV team were: Adan Garza, Ethan Lind, Garner Plumlee, Jaxon Salazar, Kory Dake, London Webb Allender, Luke Brown, Luke Geis, Mason Beck, Nolan Pryor, Noah Shappet, and Shane Hamilton. On Saturday April 8, the boys JV team traveled to Yuba City to compete against Yuba City and the Chico Rebels.

On Saturday, April 15, great goal work from Alexander Bentancourt and defense from Callahan Veach and James Lord helped the Delta Breeze offense take a 10-9 win in a game of 12U boys lacrosse against the Livermore Phantoms with scores coming from Devin Pryor, Jayden Parks, and Noah Shappet. Assisting in the scores were Asher Bosco, Cyrus Faghih, and Eden Bosco.

