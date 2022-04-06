Defensive players Logan Caraway (middle), Ethan Lind (35), Caden Kyle (goalie) and Jaxon Salazar (36) competed hard last week for the Delta Breeze Lacrosse organization. The Breeze went 1-4 on the weekend.
Delta Breeze Lacrosse played five home games at Freedom High School last weekend against Walnut Creek warrior teams. The 10U boys won its match 5-4. Other scores included: 10U girls losing 17-4, 8U boys falling 11-2, 12U boys losing 8-3 and the 14U boys dropping a 3-1 contest.
The Delta Breeze boys 14U team included players aged 10-14, and several of the younger players had played in the earlier 12U boys match.
In the 14U boys game, goalie Garner Plumlee kept the score close with more than a dozen saves. Defensive players Kory Dake, Clayton Geiser, Ethan Lind, and Jaxon Salazar did a suitable job checking the advanced play of the Warriors offense. Attack players Luke Geis, Keegan Falgout, and Preston Sprague kept the Warriors goalie blocking shots and the Warriors defense players constantly on the move.
Midfielders Luke Brown, Logan Caraway, Shane Hamilton, Harrison Johns, and Noah Shappet kept busy in their dual offense and defense roles.
Though the 14U Warriors scored three goals in the first half, the Delta Breeze defense kept the Warriors scoreless in the second half. The stronger defense gave the Delta Breeze offense the opportunity to score in the second half with a well-placed pass from Luke Brown to Noah Shappet.
Though Delta Breeze lost their 12U game, the loss could have been worse if not for the defensive efforts of Joshua Dorsey, Clayton Geiser, Nigel Green, Ethan Lind, and goalie Caden Kyle. Attack players Logan Caraway, Keegan Falgout, and Preston Sprague played tremendous offense against the aggressive and organized Warrior defense. Several excellent passes allowed midfielder Noah Shappet to score in each half and Preston Sprague to score in the second half.
In the 10U game short on players, the Warriors lent the Delta Breeze team several players. Scoring for Delta Breeze were 6-year-old Wyatt Caraway and 8-year-old Callahan Veach. The other three scores came from Warrior players on the Delta Breeze team.
For more information on the Delta Breeze team, visit dblax.com.
