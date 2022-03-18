With excellent goaltending and defense plays, the Delta Breeze lacrosse 10U, 12U, and 14U boys teams wrapped up six weekend games with three wins, two losses, and one tie. Last Saturday, the boys played as visitors against Walnut Creek Warrior teams, and on Sunday both the boys and girls played as visitors against Livermore Phantom teams.
The 10U rookie girls team took a tough 17-2 loss in their scrimmage against the established Phantoms, but took away good learning experiences to help improve their future play. Braelyn Pryor and Sophia Bradley scored for Delta Breeze.
The 10U goalie, 8-year-old Ryder Mayorga, made six saves in the Saturday 3-2 win over the Warriors, and eight saves in the Sunday 9-9 tie against the Phantoms. 12U goalie Caden Kyle made 12 saves in the Saturday 11-4 loss against the Warriors, and another 11 tremendous saves in Sunday’s sudden death, 7-6 loss to the Phantoms. 14U goalie Garner Plumlee made 21 saves in total between the 7-4 win on Saturday against the Warriors and the 11-6 victory on Sunday against the Phantoms.
Many other critical defensive plays were made against the Warriors and Phantoms by 12U and 14U defense players: Kory Dake, Nolan Pryor, Jaxon Salzar, Clayton Geiser, and Ethan Lind along with other Delta Breeze players.
On Saturday, 12U scorers against the Warriors included London W-Allender (1), Shane Hamilton (2), Noah Shappet (1), and on Sunday against the Phantoms: Logan Caraway (1), Hamilton (1), Vincent Stephenson (2), Shappet (2). On Saturday 14U scorers against the Warriors included: Caraway (1), Kory Dake (1), Harrison Johns (2), and Evan Lopez (3). On Sunday, 14U scorers against the Phantoms included: Hamilton (1), Johns (3), Lopez (1) and Shappet (4).
Great offensive plays and assists were also made by a combination of 10U, 12U, and 14U players: Jax Apodaca, Eden Bosco, Luke Brown, Keegan Falgout, Nigel Green, and Devin Pryor.
In addition to the 10U, 12U, and 14U boys teams, lacrosse has finally gained enough popularity in the Oakley and Brentwood areas for the non-profit Delta Breeze club to field an 8U team to include 6-year-old rookie players. The 8U team played a non-score, but fun and competitive, game against the Phantoms on Sunday.
Thanks go out to volunteer coaches Morning Johnson, John Boone, Matt Brown, Ward Geis, Don Pryor and the score keepers and time keepers. No matter the final outcomes, all players succeeded by showing up and playing their best.
