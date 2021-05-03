The Delta Breeze 12U lacrosse team defeated the Elk Grove Gladiators 7-6 in sudden-death overtime on May 1 at La Paloma High School.
Five minutes into overtime, Garner Plumlee placed a perfect shot into the Elk Grove net off a pass from Noah Shappet to seal the victory.
The late score capped a scintillating contest between the two teams.
Delta's Evan Lopez tied the game at six with his second goal of the fourth quarter, forcing the overtime period.
Delta's Caden Kyle performed superbly in goal for the duration of the game, stopping eight Elk Grove shots on goal.
In addition to the scorers, excellent offensive and defensive plays were also made by Luke Geis, Shane Hamilton, Jared Cabico, Preston Angara, London Webb, Danny Guinn, Kory Drake, Nolan Pryor, Mason Beck, Jax Salazar, Devin Pryor and Basir Selvin. Rounding out the team with excellent offensive and defensive plays for Delta Breeze were 10U players Logan Caraway, Kenneth Lomba and Noah Shappet.
Plumlee was the first to score for Delta Breeze in the first quarter. In the second quarter, both Devin Cox and Evan Lopez scored for Delta. Evan Lopez also scored in the third quarter.
--Courtesy of Daren Shappet
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.