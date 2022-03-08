The Delta Breeze lacrosse girls team and boys teams battled it out over the weekend with mixed results against different teams.
Though the experienced Diablo Scorpions girls team beat the Delta Breeze girls 14-0, all players left the field with their heads held high, Breeze officials said.
In the first 10U boys game, a last-minute goal by the Delta Breeze capped a 6-6 tie against the Pincers. In the second 10U boys game, the Delta Breeze knocked off the Predators 6-0.
The following day, the 12U and 14U boys teams battled against the well-established Berkeley Bears, losing 9-1 and 14-3.
"One of the many challenges faced by the Delta Breeze teams was transitioning to the full size and artificial turf fields used by the Berkeley lacrosse club," The Delta Breeze said in a statement. "With Delta Breeze the first lacrosse club in the Brentwood and Oakley areas, Delta Breeze is fortunate just to have the half size fields to practice on at La Paloma high school. Another challenge faced by the boys 14U teams is that several of the players were 12 and younger, and had already played in the 12U game which finished just prior to the 14U start."
Despite the mixed results, the Delta Breeze coaching was great, and the parents extremely proud of their players, the Breeze statement read.
"A parent can’t be anything but proud to see their 11-year-old son competing against established 14-year-old players. Though the Delta Breeze legs may have been shorter, their hearts and will couldn’t have been bigger," the statement said.
