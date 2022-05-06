Delta Breeze lacrosse teams win three

Delta Breeze lacrosse squads won three of four games against the Livermore Phantom teams at Freedom High School on May 1.
The 10U girls won a fun and challenging match, 14-11. Improvements in defense and offensive plays led by coaches Morning Dawn Johnson and Don Pryor made the difference in the game, with a nail-biting first half that had Livermore leading, 8-6. The Delta Breeze, however, pulled ahead in the second half, when Sophia Pistello scored another four goals after making three in the first half. Other great plays from Julianna Kellogg (three goals), and one goal each from Kori Romero, Sophia Bradley and Regina Maffia made the difference in this match.
In the boys 10U match, great offense and defense plays from Asher Bosco, Wyatt Caraway, Joshua Dorsey, Jack Geis, Ethan Luna, Ryder Mayorga and Callahan Veach resulted in three scores each by Logan Caraway and Clayton Geiser, to give Delta Breeze a 6-5 win.
In the 12U boys game, solid goaltending by Caden Kyle and field defense by Jax Apodaca, Kory Dake, Ethan Lind and Nolan Pryor held the Phantoms to four goals. On offense, a tremendous effort was made by Logan Caraway, Joshua Dorsey, Clayton Geiser, Nigel Green, Devin Pryor, Preston Sprague, Vincent Stephenson and London W-Allender. Though the offense worked hard, the well-disciplined Phantom defense kept Delta Breeze to one score each by Shane Hamilton and Noah Shappet in the 4-2 loss.
In the boys 14U game, the Delta Breeze defense improved their play further with talented goaltending by Garner Plumlee (first half) and London W-Allender (second half), and with shots on goal kept in check by great defensive plays from Kory Dake, Ethan Lind, Nolan Pryor and Jaxon Salazar. The defense gave offensive players Luke Brown, Logan Caraway, Luke Geis and Preston Sprague time to move and pass the ball around the Delta Breeze field of play. With scores by Evan Lopez and Vincent Stephenson, the game was 2-2 at halftime. In the second half, goalie Garner Plumlee led Delta Breeze with five scores, followed by Harrison Johns with two, Evan Lopez with his second and Noah Shappet with one, in the victory for Delta Breeze.
