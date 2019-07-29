The Delta Fence team recently won the City of Brentwood’s Spring Bocce League.
The squad, captained by Mike Berumen, won 29 games and racked up 429 points. The Slow Rollers, captained by Leonard Ramos, took second, winning 27 games and collecting 418 points. The Millennium Blasters, led by Javier Marquez, captured third with 27 games and 400 points. The Delta Barber Shop, captained by Mary Lou and Mike Millang, won 26 games (408 points) to finish fourth.
The end of year luncheon was at the Brentwood Senior Center, where attendees enjoyed a catered lunch by Sticky Chicken and Ribs.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.