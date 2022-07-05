The 2025 Delta Valley Baseball team, composed of Heritage and Liberty Baseball players, recently won the Casey Yokum Tournament in Reno, Nevada.
The squad went 6-0 in the tournament, and currently has a record of 17-0-1. The team is comprised of AJ Eissner, Bobby Droszcz, Cameron Leggier, Chase Miller, Cooper Melissare, Giovanni Cadena, Jace Bernard, Jack Roberts, Jordan “JJ” Kinnaird, Josh Kelleher, Julian Aguilar, Michael Mesnickow, Nate Grube, Peyton Donleavy, Rane Miller and Tristan Ainsworth. The team is coached by Mark Petures and Greg Gonzales.
In a statement, the team said "During these six games, each player had a role in generating momentum to make it to that (tournament) championship game, from a multitude of amazing hits, home runs, steals, defensive plays and pitching. There was no stopping them. (In the) championship game and these boys battled, coming from a small deficit to getting solid hits, taking care of defense, and having pitching that just shut it down at the end. For a team that was newly formed this year not a bad record of 17-0-1. Keep up the good work coaches and boys."
