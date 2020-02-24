The Delta Vista sixth-grade boys’ basketball team recently finished the season 12-0. The team is coached by Quincy McCray. Key players Dante and Brendon missed out on the photo but were still integral to the team’s perfect season.
Delta Vista Middle School basketball team finishes season undefeated
