Delta Vista Middle School basketball team finishes season undefeated

Photo courtesy of Delta Vista Middle School

The Delta Vista sixth-grade boys’ basketball team recently finished the season 12-0. The team is coached by Quincy McCray. Key players Dante and Brendon missed out on the photo but were still integral to the team’s perfect season.

