The Delta Youth Soccer League under-14 girls Shooting Stars recently went undefeated in league play. The squad’s record was 11-0-1. It scored 50 goals and surrendered only seven. The team is comprised of Lily Wilright, Alina Alcaraz, Emily Gonzalez, Neveah Payne, Gianna Celli, Rayna Franklin, Kailani Roldan, Yaneli Rodriguez, Rayana Heredia, Jianelle Ortega, Alyssa Wilright, Cynthia Reynoso, Amy Zuniga, Emily Celli, Allie Bridges, Allison Stefani, Chyanne McKinney and Annalise Danh. The team’s head coach is Max Bridges. The team’s assistant coaches are Juan Torres and Vanessa Wilright.
