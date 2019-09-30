The Diamond Hills men’s 55-plus team won the Northern California Sectionals last weekend in Elk Grove. They beat their arch nemesis, Walnut Creek, by just one game to head to the United States Tennis Association Nationals in Surprise, Arizona, in early November. Pictured, from left are Robin Wright-Broughton, Charlie, Eddie Lugo, John Foster, Steve Bibel, Eduardo Zerbini and John Honaker. Not pictured are Michael Hicks, Mac Kaiser, Jim Martinez, Gary Namanny, Greg Robinson and Jeff Schults.
Tags
- Diamond Hills Mens 55 Plus Tennis Team
- Northern California Sectionals
- Elk Grove
- Robin Wright-broughton, Charlie, Eddie Lugo, John Foster, Steve Bibel, Eduardo Zerbini And John Honaker. Not Pictured Are Michael Hicks, Mac Kaiser, Jim Martinez, Gary Namanny, Greg Robinson And Jeff Schults.
- Hill
- Diamond
- Tennis
- Sport
- Game
- Competition
- Robin Wright-broughton
- Nemesis
- Team
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
What service do you use to watch T.V.?
You voted:
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Brayan Zavala-Garcia sentenced in death of Discovery Bay resident
- Body of missing boater recovered, identified
- East County to get entertainment boost
- Heritage Patriots crown new royalty
- California Gov. Newsom signals veto of environmental bill
- Little beauty queen collects pet food donations
- Homecoming honors for new Freedom High king and queen
- Contra Costa Board of Supervisors suspend criminal justice fee
- James “Bernie” Lynch
- Rio Vista Bass Derby and Festival to bring music, cars and more
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Freedom High School 2019 homecoming parade
- [Photos] Heritage High School 2019 homecoming game
- [Photos] Heritage High School 2019 homecoming parade
- [Photos] 2019 Heart of Oakley Festival
- [Photos] Clubs at Heritage High School
- [Photos] Freedom vs. San Ramon football 9-20-19
- [Photos] Oakley Mellowood fire 9-20-19
- [Photos] East Contra Costa Historical Society annual barbeque
- [Photos] Liberty vs. Cardinal Newman football 9-21-19
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.