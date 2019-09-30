diamond hills mens 55+
Photo courtesy of Greg Robinson

The Diamond Hills men’s 55-plus team won the Northern California Sectionals last weekend in Elk Grove. They beat their arch nemesis, Walnut Creek, by just one game to head to the United States Tennis Association Nationals in Surprise, Arizona, in early November. Pictured, from left are Robin Wright-Broughton, Charlie, Eddie Lugo, John Foster, Steve Bibel, Eduardo Zerbini and John Honaker. Not pictured are Michael Hicks, Mac Kaiser, Jim Martinez, Gary Namanny, Greg Robinson and Jeff Schults.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

2
0
0
0
0