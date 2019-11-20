Diamond Hills Men 55+ 6.0 team

Photo by Daniel Shirey/USTA

The Diamond Hills Men 55+ 6.0 team made it to nationals this month in Surprise, Arizona. 

The Diamond Hills Men 55+ 6.0 team made it to nationals this month in Surprise, Arizona. The squad played  hard and finished 10th in the nation. Pictured  far right, back row; Eduardo Zerbini, John Foster, Gary Namanny, Charlie Holt, Mac Kaiser and Greg Robinson. Front row; John Honaker, Robin Wright-Broughton, Eddie Lugo, Jim Martinez and Steve Bibel. Meanwhile, the Tennis 4 Life 55+ 6.0 women’s squad scored a fourth place finish in the same event. That squad features Lori Guariento, Cheryl Walsh, Willette Iwatani, Becky Whisenhunt, Miwon Vella, Phyllis Flack, Suzanne Garrett, Marilyn Scully and Nadine Laursen.

Tennis 4 Life 55+ 6.0 women’s squad

Photo courtesy of Marilyn Scully

Tennis 4 Life 55+ 6.0 women’s squad 

