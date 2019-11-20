The Diamond Hills Men 55+ 6.0 team made it to nationals this month in Surprise, Arizona. The squad played hard and finished 10th in the nation. Pictured far right, back row; Eduardo Zerbini, John Foster, Gary Namanny, Charlie Holt, Mac Kaiser and Greg Robinson. Front row; John Honaker, Robin Wright-Broughton, Eddie Lugo, Jim Martinez and Steve Bibel. Meanwhile, the Tennis 4 Life 55+ 6.0 women’s squad scored a fourth place finish in the same event. That squad features Lori Guariento, Cheryl Walsh, Willette Iwatani, Becky Whisenhunt, Miwon Vella, Phyllis Flack, Suzanne Garrett, Marilyn Scully and Nadine Laursen.
