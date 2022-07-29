The Diehards baseball team has scheduled tryouts for its 13-and-under squad on July 31 at 4 p.m. at Laurel Fields in Oakley.
The team prides itself on a family-friendly environment with a focus on teamwork, leadership and preparing the players for high school ball, according to a press release.
The season begins Aug. 20. Eligible players cannot turn 14 before May 1, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.