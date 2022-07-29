Diehards Baseball Team

Photo courtesy of Diehards Baseball Team 

The Diehards baseball team has scheduled tryouts for its 13-and-under squad on July 31 at 4 p.m. at Laurel Fields in Oakley.

The team prides itself on a family-friendly environment with a focus on teamwork, leadership and preparing the players for high school ball, according to a press release.

The season begins Aug. 20. Eligible players cannot turn 14 before May 1, 2023.

