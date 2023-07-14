Riley Lee of Discovery Bay got into diving simply by hanging out and tagging along with friends. What the former youth gymnast realized over time is that where her friends were ahead of her in gymnastics, she was ahead of them when it came to diving.
“I was doing harder dives and trying new stuff,” she said.
Fast-forward several years later and those days just hanging out and tagging along at the Brentwood Aquatic Center ended up with her becoming one of the top divers in the state and being named a 2023 All-American Diver by the National Interscholastic Swim Coach Association.
“I was excited,” the upcoming senior at St. Mary’s Lee said about finding out about the award. “Some of my teammates have gotten it before, and it’s a really big deal because they only pick 100 (female divers) in the whole country.”
Of those divers selected nationwide, 18 in California received the All-American honor earlier this month, including Lee, according to Lee’s mother, Michelle.
Lee received the award following her performance in the 2023 CIF State Championships in Clovis in late May where she placed 13th out of 28 of the top girls divers in the state with an overall score of 451.90 in the girls 1-meter dive.
“It’s a lot of fun to watch her because you really do feel the accomplishment right when you get that skill,” Michelle Lee said. “Sometimes we’re on pins and needles watching her.”
In her 2022 sophomore season, she placed 11th in State with a score of 415.75, breaking the school’s diving record for the highest place at State.
“The competition was a lot harder this year,” Lee said.
All-American female athletes must score a minimum of 375.00 points and have a degree of difficulty in optional dives of 13.0 or higher in a high school championship meet. Lee had to submit a video of her selected dive to a panel of judges nationally for a chance to be selected.
Entering her senior year as an All-American has only motivated Lee for an even stronger 2024 season, as she aims to “go out with a bang” and possibly finish in the Top 10 in State if not top-eight and grabbing a medal.
“It makes me really want to do more and do better,” Lee said. “This year (2023), my goal was to beat my personal best dives, and I thought I did that at sections, but I didn’t. I beat it at State by more than 30 points, which is a lot in dives.”
Lee already has the interest of a few schools, such as Lafayette University where she went for a visit, and other schools like the University of Idaho, University of Colorado, and Eastern Michigan in Ypsilanti.
