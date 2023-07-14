Riley Lee of Discovery Bay got into diving simply by hanging out and tagging along with friends. What the former youth gymnast realized over time is that where her friends were ahead of her in gymnastics, she was ahead of them when it came to diving.

“I was doing harder dives and trying new stuff,” she said.

Fast-forward several years later and those days just hanging out and tagging along at the Brentwood Aquatic Center ended up with her becoming one of the top divers in the state and being named a 2023 All-American Diver by the National Interscholastic Swim Coach Association.

Riley Lee A Teen from Discovery Bay, named 2023 "All American" Diver.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.