Discovery Bay diver makes a splash

Discovery Bay resident Riley Lee finished 13th in the 1-meter springboard event at the California Interscholastic Federation State Diving Championships on May 11 in Clovis. Riley, a junior at Saint Mary’s High School in Stockton, finished the event with a new personal high score of 451.90 and broke the previous school record set in 2011. While at the State Championships, Riley also earned her second All-American consideration score for the 2023 season. Pictured (left to right): Jeff Hoornaert (Saint Mary’s aquatics director), Riley Lee and Robert Wimberly (Saint Mary’s diving coach)
