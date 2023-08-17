Discovery Bay golf sisters make dad proud at Corena Green Classic

Discovery Bay resident Jino Gamez had mixed emotions watching his daughters during the 33rd annual Corena Green Classic in Oakdale.
“They have to caddy themselves,” said Jino, who always caddied for them. “It’s the first time they’re playing without me helping them. So, definitely proud. They were able to manage it even without the help of a caddy; they’re able to be self-reliant but at the same time I’m happy at all of the hard work that they’re doing. They seem to be learning.”
His daughters, Jilyana, 10, and Angel Joyce, 8, placed first and second in the tournament for the 8-year-olds. In addition, Angel Joyce finished second overall as well in the Drive, Chip, and Putt competition, qualifying her for the regionals round at the Chambers Bay Golf Course in University Bay, Washington next month.
“That was unexpected,” he said. “She’s one more qualifying round away to get to Augusta (for nationals held on the Sunday before the Masters).”
Jilyana shot a 40 on the nine-hole, par 36 course at Corena Green in her title-winning performance, while Angel Joyce shot a 47 to finish at +11.
The Corena Green Classic is a tournament held by the Women’s Nine Hole Golf Association (WNHGA) for girls aged 8-17. The girls are all divided into two groups based on their age – an 8-13 group and a 14-17 group – and are all sponsored, at least, by a member of any WNHGA club. Girls aged 8-10 play from 250 yards out while the rest play from ladies’ regulation tees.
“It’s a pretty big tournament for girls in the greater Bay Area,” Gamez said.
Golf runs in the Gamez family. Jino was a golfer, picking it up from his uncle. His older daughter, Jiya, is a senior on Heritage’s varsity golf team for four years and has caught the attention of a few college programs, according to Gamez.
Then there’s both Jilyana and Joyce who have not only caught onto the sport quickly, but have seen early success. They started holding clubs when they were very young, but Gamez says that both are relatively new to competing. Jilyana has been competing for three years while Joyce is just about a year in.
“They enjoy it,” he said. “Last June, they both qualified to play at the PGA nationals. Big tournaments.”
Even with all of the recent success of his younger two daughters, Gamez says that he’s able to keep them humble through it all early on.
“I think they’re pretty good about being humble,” he explained. “Even though they get the achievement, they know that they can change right away. Sometimes you’re not making the putt, sometimes you do. It is a good way to really train their attitudes towards things. Golf can be related to life in many ways.”
Gamez added that both girls are also getting prepared to play in the upcoming Under Armour Junior Golf Tour in the 9-11 age group, and will play against each other in a tournament-type of setting for the first time starting in September in Sacramento.
“I always encourage them,” he said. “They understand that it’s a game that anybody can win or lose. So, for me, it’s all about having fun. It’s going to be fun (watching the sisters play one another), but at the end of the day, it’s just a game.”
