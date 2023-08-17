Discovery Bay golf sisters make dad proud at Corena Green Classic

ANGEL JOYCE, JILYANA

Discovery Bay resident Jino Gamez had mixed emotions watching his daughters during the 33rd annual Corena Green Classic in Oakdale.

“They have to caddy themselves,” said Jino, who always caddied for them. “It’s the first time they’re playing without me helping them. So, definitely proud. They were able to manage it even without the help of a caddy; they’re able to be self-reliant but at the same time I’m happy at all of the hard work that they’re doing. They seem to be learning.”

His daughters, Jilyana, 10, and Angel Joyce, 8, placed first and second in the tournament for the 8-year-olds. In addition, Angel Joyce finished second overall as well in the Drive, Chip, and Putt competition, qualifying her for the regionals round at the Chambers Bay Golf Course in University Bay, Washington next month.

