Discovery Bay MX racer places fifth in consolation race at Pro Motocross event

Photo by Mike Subocz

Discovery Bay Pro Motocross racer Hunter Cross placed fifth in a consolation race on June 3.

Round 2 of the AMA Pro Motocross championship was held at the Hangtown National track near Rancho Cordova on June 3.

Discovery Bay Pro Motocross racer Hunter Cross competed in the 250 Pro class. Despite an injury, he raced on his 125cc, 2-stroke machine. He normally races his 250cc 4-stroke bike. The lighter 125cc bike was more manageable based on his condition and is fun to ride.

Cross qualified 37th out of 65 racers. And with the top 36 racers going directly into the 2 moto race program, he was just a fraction of a second off the pace.

