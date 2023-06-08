Discovery Bay MX racer places fifth in consolation race at Pro Motocross event

Round 2 of the AMA Pro Motocross championship was held at the Hangtown National track near Rancho Cordova on June 3.
Discovery Bay Pro Motocross racer Hunter Cross competed in the 250 Pro class. Despite an injury, he raced on his 125cc, 2-stroke machine. He normally races his 250cc 4-stroke bike. The lighter 125cc bike was more manageable based on his condition and is fun to ride.
Cross qualified 37th out of 65 racers. And with the top 36 racers going directly into the 2 moto race program, he was just a fraction of a second off the pace.
Up next was the consolation race, and Cross needed to finish in the top 4 spots to qualify into the 2 moto 250 Pro motocross championship race later that afternoon. Some 28 racers started, and Cross was mired mid pack around the first turn. During the 4-lap race, he charged toward the front, resulting in lap times up to 2 seconds faster than anybody else.
He finished fifth only a few bike lengths behind fourth place. Cross is scheduled to compete in round 3 in Colorado.
The winner of the 250 Pro race was Hunter Lawrence, followed by Justin Cooper and rookie Hayden Deegan.
