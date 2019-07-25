Otters swim out successful season
Photo by Dawnmarie Fehr

The Discovery Bay River Otters recreational swim team traveled to Stanislaus State College to compete in the Mid Valley Swim League Championship meet on Saturday, July 20. The small-but-mighty River Otters swam well and placed second out of six teams. Many of the swimmers qualified to swim at the Meet of Champions in Sacramento Valley next month. This was the last regular meet for the team, which will break until next season.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags