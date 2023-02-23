Discovery Bay Supercross racer places at Oakland event

Submitted photo

Hunter Cross of Discovery Bay advanced to 13th place, but didn’t qualify for the main event at the recent Supercross race in Oakland.

Round 2 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland took place on Feb. 18. This is one round of the 17 race AMA Supercross Championship series. Hunter Cross, a Discovery Bay Supercross racer, was eager to earn some championship points in the highly competitive 250SX West division.

Cross qualified 32nd out of 43 total 250SX racers and made it into the night’s program, which is respectable. The 40 riders were split into 2 separate heat races of 20 riders each.Cross was seeded into Heat 1.

Cross, who just turned 20, raced to a 19th position after the quick five-lap sprint to the finish on his KTM 250 SX-F machine.

