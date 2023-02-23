Discovery Bay Supercross racer places at Oakland event

Round 2 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland took place on Feb. 18. This is one round of the 17 race AMA Supercross Championship series. Hunter Cross, a Discovery Bay Supercross racer, was eager to earn some championship points in the highly competitive 250SX West division.
Cross qualified 32nd out of 43 total 250SX racers and made it into the night’s program, which is respectable. The 40 riders were split into 2 separate heat races of 20 riders each.Cross was seeded into Heat 1.
Cross, who just turned 20, raced to a 19th position after the quick five-lap sprint to the finish on his KTM 250 SX-F machine.
Cross had the 20th gate pick out of 22 racers and was forced to gate on the outside, farthest away from the short start straight into the tight left turn. The backwards falling gate dropped and Cross got a good jump off the line accelerating fast towards the first turn. He was squeezed to the far outside of the turn and was forced to brake hard. Despite the less than stellar initial position, Cross worked his way up to 13th position and didn’t qualify for the main event; only the top four finishers made the main in the LCQ. The experience was vital to learn what he needs to work on, especially the super long whoop sections.
This is Cross’s rookie season, and after four rounds, he has 4 points towards the 250SX West championship series. There are five rounds to go.
The top three finishers were: Jett Lawrence, Rj Hampshire, followed by Cameron Mcadoo.
(0) comments
