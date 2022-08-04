Cameron McKenney of Discovery Bay is only 8 years old, but he’s spent a lot of that time on a boat and in the water. His parents, Gemma and Ryan, both wakeboard. Two years ago, 'Cammy' began doing it. More recently, he began competing and the early returns have been positive.
Cameron, who trains with Chad Lowe at Cal Wake, a school in Discovery Bay, had his first contest in April, the Western Regional in Utah, a qualifier for Nationals. Cameron was competing in the junior beginner boys division, which is for ages 10 and under. Despite going against older competitors, McKenney won his competition, earning a spot at the WWA (World Wake Association) National Championships in Florida.
“My dad inspired me; I wanted to try it,” Cameron said. “I’m doing good. Chad Lowe taught me a lot. Taught me how to ride better. My favorite trick is a toeside 180. I landed my first 360 -- it was pretty hard. I fell a lot.”
Cameron is entering third grade at All God’s Children Christian School in Discovery Bay. He’s a fan of other water sports, as well, such as swimming. He swims for the River Otters Swim Team in Discovery Bay and recently took home second place in his league championship in the 25- and 50-yard freestyle races and a gold in the freestyle relay. In addition to water sports, Cameron plays basketball, as well.
“He’s a great kid,” said his mother, Gemma. “He’s well-rounded and he makes us proud every single day. He’s doing big-boy things. Discovery Bay doesn’t offer a lot for kids. Having a kid from Discovery Bay doing this is really awesome.”
Cameron rides behind a Supra SA 550 boat and on a Cryptic Jr. Hyperlite board, which was designed by Discovery Bay Team Hyperlite rider Josh Twelker.
The National Championships in Florida takes place between Thursday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 7. Cameron enters the event as the second-ranked rider in his class.
“Competing or hopefully maintaining that,” Gemma said. “Or to be one step above that.” Cameron has a similar goal.
“I think we do pretty good in competitions,” he said. “I’m hoping to do pretty good -- to win and have fun. Or, get on the podium and most of all, have fun.”
McKenney’s wakeboard achievements -- as well as what he does in other sports -- can be tracked on his Instagram page: @cammy_bobby_wake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.