Cameron McKenney

Photo courtesy of Cameron McKenney

Cameron McKenney is a rising star in the sport of wakeboarding at just 8 years old.

Cameron McKenney of Discovery Bay is only 8 years old, but he’s spent a lot of that time on a boat and in the water. His parents, Gemma and Ryan, both wakeboard. Two years ago, 'Cammy' began doing it. More recently, he began competing and the early returns have been positive.

Cameron, who trains with Chad Lowe at Cal Wake, a school in Discovery Bay, had his first contest in April, the Western Regional in Utah, a qualifier for Nationals. Cameron was competing in the junior beginner boys division, which is for ages 10 and under. Despite going against older competitors, McKenney won his competition, earning a spot at the WWA (World Wake Association) National Championships in Florida.

“My dad inspired me; I wanted to try it,” Cameron said. “I’m doing good. Chad Lowe taught me a lot. Taught me how to ride better. My favorite trick is a toeside 180. I landed my first 360 -- it was pretty hard. I fell a lot.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription