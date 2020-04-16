The Press continues its look at the archived athletic moments and feats that frame history and provide much-needed sports action during this pandemic-induced stoppage of play.
2019
The Heritage baseball team scored four runs in the top of the sixth to break a 1-1 tie and defeat Liberty 5-1. Heritage sat atop the Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL) standings at the time, boasting an 11-4 mark, including 4-0 record in league play.
2018
The Heritage boys’ golf team was riding a 27-match winning streak against BVAL competitors, dating back to 2016.
“We have great golfers who work hard at their game,” said Heritage head coach Dave Fogelstrom at the time.
The Freedom softball team also exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, en route to a 10-3 victory over Heritage.
Ashlie Livermore drove in four runs to lead Freedom, while Mackenzie Nelson, Allyson Ferreira, Allyson McBroom, and Kalissa Heihn had two hits each. Vanessa Strong struck out nine batters during the complete game victory. Michaela Farr had three hits to pace the Patriots’ lineup.
2017
Excelsior Middle School won first place in the middle school division and defended its title for the fifth time at the state National Archery in the Schools Program tournament.
Jonathan Mattes took the top spot for the boys, and Trishaal Kumar finished second. In the girls’ division, Kaiya Rose finished second and Sophia Segura third. Jonathan and Trishaal also ranked second and third overall at the tournament, which included elementary, middle and high school divisions.
2016
Fresh off its first appearance in the North Coast Section playoffs in eight years, the Antioch boys’ volleyball team sat undefeated, with Pittsburg at the top of the league standings. The team was led by Josh Johns, Jordan LaBier and Jake Perkey.
2015
The Black Diamond All Stars cheer squads performed admirably at the Hit Cheer and Dance competition in Santa Cruz.
The Black Diamond girls won five national titles while competing against teams from all around.
2014
Heritage senior Shon Briggs signed his letter of intent to play for Casper Junior College in Wyoming. Briggs was as one of the greatest athletes in Heritage’s history. He left the Patriots as the all-time leader in points and rebounds in varsity basketball, and he now plays professional basketball overseas.
