The Press continues its look at the archived athletic moments and feats that frame history and provide much-needed sports action during this pandemic-induced stoppage of play.
2019
Both Heritage swim teams defeated Liberty High School in the final meet of the league season. In doing so, the Patriots boys’ and girls’ teams both secured perfect league records.
The boys’ victory, which locked up an 11th consecutive league championship, was close. They won 85-77. Ultimately, it was victories from three seniors that helped make the difference. Racing in their final high school dual meet, Raymond Fitch, Riley Pathe and Sean Pasamonte all won events for the Pats.
The girls locked up their 10th straight league championship with a more decisive 106-56 victory.
A pair of sophomores claimed two individual victories. Courtney Coplan handled a pair of 100-yard races, winning the 100 freestyle (56.91) and backstroke (1:02.99). Fellow sophomore Christy Foster, meanwhile, earned wins in the 200 individual medley (2:17.94) and 500 freestyle (5:29.04).
Junior Emma Lapum helped the Patriots sweep the freestyle sprints, winning at 200 (2:06.15) and 50 (26.81) yards.
Sophomore Ella Roberts and freshman Eisha Pasamonte added wins in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, respectively. Roberts claimed the fly at 1:07.62 while Pasamonte’s breaststroke win checked in at 1:08.24. Pasamonte also finished second to Foster in the individual medley.
2018
The L4 Reds 10u travel baseball team won the NCTB Premier 10U AAA bracket at the Twin Creeks Sports Complex in Sunnyvale. The squad finished a perfect 7-0 to claim the title.
2017
Aided by the cold weather, local fishermen Tim Venkus and John Martin reeled in a 31.77-pound sack of fish to win the Dan’s Delta Outdoors Black Bass Series Tournament at Big Break Marina.
“Because of the weather and cold front that went through, we thought we would just fish slow, and that is what we did,” said Venkus, whose team won $2,000.
Despite the cold weather, the veteran duo was heating up within the first two hours on the water during the event, catching one fish weighing more than eight pounds during their first 10 minutes and catching another coming in over nine pounds about an hour later.
In unrelated action, Heritage High School diver Christian Nicholas received an athletic scholarship to Howard University in Washington D.C. Christian was a North Coast Section finalist the prior season, placing 12th, and runner up in the Bay Valley Athletic League championships.
2016
Heritage soccer players Jamee Bullock, Sienna Zabroski and Kasidee Wiley signed their letters of intent to play at University of California, Merced; University of California, Riverside; and Fresno State, respectively.
2015
The Liberty Lions boys’ golf team shot 406 to finish second at the Tracy West Invitational. Tyler Boer shot a 73 to finish third, while teammate Kirabo Reed shot a 76 to finish fifth. Benicia (403) won the tournament followed by Liberty (406), Granada (408) and Tracy (411).
2014
Ten weeks of near nonstop training paid off for Ukiah resident Kyler Crawford during the inaugural novice bodybuilding, bikini figure and physique competition in Brentwood.
Fresh off a second-place finish in his first competition at the Governors Cup three weeks prior, Crawford won the men’s physique competition in only his second time on stage.
“I’m happy,” Crawford said following his win. “It’s a good experience.”
2013
Deer Valley basketball star Marcus Lee competed in the McDonald’s All-American game in Chicago, and the Jordan Brand Classic in Brooklyn. Both games featured about 25 of the top high school basketball players in the nation.
“Those were awesome,” Lee said. “Just being with all my future teammates and all the other great players — instead of always battling against each other — was great. “We had a good time and just hung out.”
