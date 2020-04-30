The Press continues its look at the archived athletic moments and feats that frame history and provide much-needed sports action during this pandemic-induced stoppage of play.
2019
Renae (Dudek) Gonzalez, Lindsey Dal Porto, Mark Biddle and Rich Cabral were honored at a Liberty Union High School District Athletic Hall of Fame induction dinner and ceremony. Contributors Dave Biddle and Charlie Dickinson, the Enos Family, coach Craig Carson and the 1952 swim team were also feted.
2018
Heritage High pitcher Delia Scott threw a perfect game in the Patriots’ 13-0 romp over Liberty.
While the Patriots’ offense gave Scott some early run support, scoring four times in the second inning and adding three more in the fourth, the junior pitcher was on her game early and stayed that way for all seven innings. Only one ball left the infield in the first three innings, a fly out to center field, as Scott largely forced ground ball contact. She finished the game with five strikeouts, but the bigger story was the fact that not a single Liberty runner reached base, and Emily Muniz’ ground ball to second base in the bottom of the seventh inning wrapped up the perfect game for Scott.
2017
The 9U L4 Rage won the All World Spring Bash in Concord. The team was comprised of AJ Maietto, Brady Bernal, Malik Alexander, Michael Mesnickow, Matthew Blanchard, Matthew Maze, Caden Troye, Cooper Melissare, Austin Kralj and Landon Griffin. Dan, Alberto, Travis, Dave and Anthony coached the team.
2016
The Heritage boys’ golf team wrapped up a league title.
“I knew it before any matches,” said senior Matt Petures. “I knew at the start of the year that it was our league to lose. I just knew coming in that we definitely had it, and that if we lost, it was our own fault.”
2015
The Heritage baseball team knocked off Liberty.
The Patriots rode their ace pitcher — junior Kevin Milam — to a 5-1 victory. Milam pitched all seven innings, allowing one earned run on five hits with three walks, while striking out eight Liberty hitters.
Ahead 3-1 in the fifth with two men on, Milam struck out Lions’ cleanup hitter RJ Prince to end the threat. From that point on, Milam was perfect, retiring all six hitters he faced in the final two innings, striking out two more to pick up the complete game.
2014
Crosley Gracie Jujitsu Academy had an impressive showing at the American Jiujitsu Cup at Independence High School in San Jose.
The squad of 47 athletes finished fourth out of more than 110 schools, garnering 12 gold medals, 14 silver and 15 bronze.
D’Marcus Cooper, a 30-year-old Brentwood resident, was chosen as a tournament standout. He finished 5-1, winning a gold medal in his weight division and silver in the open division.
“Always very cool and collected before, during and after his matches, he did an amazing job and was elected by our staff as the tournament stand out,” Gracie said.
Other gold medalists included Maksim Moskalenko, Keira Erickson and Edgar Barajas.
