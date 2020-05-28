Diving into Press archives: A look back at the best of sports

The Press continues its look at the archived athletic moments and feats that frame history and provide much-needed sports action during this pandemic-induced stoppage of play.
2019
The sixth-seed Heritage baseball team defeated third-seed Acalanes to advance to the North Coast Section semifinals.
The Patriots’ Bryce Arana went 2 for 3 with two RBI, Keith Jones drove in another run, and pitchers Reece Dexter and Jeffrey Heinrich held the Dons to one run on four hits.
“These guys are just really resilient, and they got the job done,” said Heritage head coach Kevin Brannan.
2018
A number of Impact Soccer Club players finished their home appearances in the NorCal National Premier League 3 season. A total of 10 players from the team graduated and moved on to future endeavors. The match ended in a 1-0 victory for Impact.
That year’s senior Impact class, comprised of Deer Valley, Liberty and Freedom high school players, was made up of Zach Johnson, Ryan Eng, Jayson Phoebus, Leo Cabrera, Rudy Saucedo, Armando Fajardo, Isaiah Moreira, Andrew Thomason, Diego Ruiz Orta and Jorge Rondan.
2017
Freedom’s softball team could not have possibly asked for more from pitcher Vanessa Strong in its opening round at the North Coast Section (NCS) playoff game against the visiting Arroyo Dons.
The junior hurler threw a perfect game, overwhelming the Arroyo hitters by striking out 19 of the 21 batters she faced, leading the Falcons to a 7-0 win.
“I definitely threw it really good today,” Strong said. “I feel like every game I try to work hard to put my team in the best position to win. But I threw it really well today. I’m always going to push hard to do my best. I don’t want to give them the opportunity to get ahead.”
2016
Liberty High School outside hitter Taylor Dixon signed her letter of intent to attend Cal State San Marcos. She was named to the all-Bay Valley Athletic League first team in 2014 and 2015. “I am so incredibly proud,” Dixon’s mom said. “This girl works harder than anybody I know.”
2015
The third-seed Mount Diablo Wrestling Association won the state freestyle title and 24 hours later captured the Greco-Roman title as the fourth seed at Livingston High School.
The squad, which included Bay Valley Athletic League competitors Mason Hartshorn and Tyler Bennett from Freedom, Jordan Jimenez and Riley Briggs from Heritage and Bryar Edwards and Ryan Vanderwerf from Liberty, swept the event to finish 4-0 in each of the competitions.
2014
Liberty grad Jarod Jamerson earned a contract with the L.A. Dodgers.
As a self-described jack-of-all trades handy man for the Baseball Factory, a development program, Jamerson attended a showcase in Arizona where his primary job was to be sure the players and coaches had Gatordade and water in their dugouts. At the showcase was guest speaker Logan White, who served as scouting director for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Hoping to maybe get a chance to play in front of some scouts, Jamerson introduced himself to White. White surprised Jamerson by offering him a chance to work out at the end of the camp a few days later.
“You never know what these scouts can do, but it never hurts to ask,” Jamerson said. “I got to the field, and it was just me and a couple of the Baseball Factory staff watching. I took ground balls and hit.”
Jamerson was impressive enough that he was offered a chance to go to extended spring training for the Dodgers, playing with other late signers or injured players on rehab assignments.
2013
The Deer Valley boys’ volleyball team defeated Amador Valley to win its first North Coast Section Division I championship.
The top-seeded Wolverines (40-1) controlled the match most of the way, defeating the Dons 25-15, 24-26, 25-16, 25-15 to win the title.
“I’m really happy for these guys,” said Deer Valley head coach Lou Panzella. “We accomplished what we set out to do. They worked hard all year to get here.”
Deer Valley, which had won 34 straight matches, continued its dominant run against the Dons. After Amador Valley pulled within 15-11 in the first game, Deer Valley scored seven of the next eight points to run away with a 25-16 win. After losing the second game, the Wolverines regained control in the third and fourth games to take the title in front of their home crowd.
