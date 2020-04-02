The pandemic has benched the spring sports season for the foreseeable future.
But celebrated athletic moments, feats and achievements carry on in The Press archives, conjuring up the thrills, victories and fun that sports fans are sorely missing.
Here’s a look at some of the top moments in East County sports this week in history.
2019
A number of Heritage and Freedom track and field stars joined the top Northern California talent this week at the prestigious Stanford Invitational in Palo Alto.
Five individuals and one relay team competed for the Falcons, with discus thrower Jacob Hawkins the top Freedom competitor of the day, landing in fourth place with a personal record of 159 feet, 2 inches. The Falcons’ 4x100-meter relay team finished in a respectable sixth place, with a time of 43.04.
Meanwhile, Heritage also had a solid showing. Gabriel Preciado (800-meter) and Kidest Befikadu (high jump) both finished 12th in their respective events. Max Waechter (3200-meter) emerged in 21st place, the only other Patriot to advance beyond the preliminaries.
Hopes were also growing for the Heritage baseball, softball and boys golf teams in early April, with all eventually going on to have outstanding seasons.
2018
The Liberty boys’ track team won the Delta Mustang Invite at Delta College.
The 4x100-meter quartet of Devon McGee, Jordyn Turner, Jake Croteau and Kenroy Higgins jetted to a 43.32 finish in the 4x100-meter relay, setting a meet record at the event. Higgins bested the competition in the 100-meter, finishing in 11.08, while Turner emerged victorious in the long jump with a season-record 22’02.00 jump. He also finished second in the 400-meter with a time of 50.67.
Micah Delgado took second in the 800-meter with 2:00.33 and finished third in the 1600-meter with 4:35.36. Ediale Akhidenor starred in the triple jump, finishing second with a 40’11.00 effort.
On the diamond, a battle between two unbeaten baseball programs in the North Coast Section lived up to the billing when Heritage edged Foothill 1-0.
Heritage’s lone run came when least expected, in the bottom of the sixth inning.
After threatening to score in each of the first four innings against Foothill starter Brett Hansen, the Patriots (7-0 at the time) were set down in order by reliever James Kroll in the bottom of the fifth. Kroll then retired the first two Heritage batters in the bottom of the sixth before sophomore Chaz Myers worked a full count and drew a free pass.
Myers stole second on the first pitch of Keith Jones’s plate appearance and came around to score when Jones’s ground ball to third base one pitch later resulted in an error on the throw to first.
2017
Gene Stonebarger, a World War II veteran and 92-year community member, dedicated an American flag to the Liberty baseball and softball teams. The flag was the first to fly over the softball and baseball fields. Stonebarger and his wife, Ruth, raised five children, all of whom once played sports at Liberty High School.
Also of note, Freedom star softball players Marissa Gonzales and Ryann DiBasilio signed their letters of intent to play for Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts and Bossier Parish College in Louisiana, respectively.
2016
The Deer Valley varsity wrestling team earned the North Coast Section Distinguished Scholastic Team award with a GPA of 3.36. Other awards handed out were the boys’ MVP (Savonn Sanders), most improved (Axel Melendez), Wolverine Award (Emiliano Alvarez) and Wrestling Madman Award (Antonio Sanchez). Girls’ varsity winners included Jade Estrada (MVP), Wolverine Award (Corina Barnes) and Wrestling Madman (Katelyn Pham). Junior varsity winners selected were Frank Tirado (MVP), Logan Fontaine (Wolverine Award) and Brando Orozco (Wrestling Madman Award). Ameen Taheri took home the Freshman Award.
2015
Liberty Union High School District legends Whitney Bell (Freedom water polo and basketball), Robert Harris (Freedom tennis and water polo), Paul Ramey (Heritage basketball and water polo), Eddie Rettagliatta (Freedom basketball and baseball), Drew Torres (Liberty basketball and Freedom head basketball coach), the Briseno family and the 2002 Freedom softball team were announced as the newest members of the Liberty Union High School District Athletic Hall of Fame.
