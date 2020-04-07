Diving into Press archives: A look back at the best of sports

The Press continues its look at the archived athletic moments and feats that frame history and provide much-needed sports action during this pandemic-induced stoppage of play.
2019
The Heritage softball team won the Antioch Invitational with a 10-0 win over Antioch.
Patriots’ pitcher Delia Scott surrendered no hits in four innings, and Julia Barnett, Sara Heck and Kortney Marquez all homered in the game. Morgan Hess went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a single, and Xiara Diaz, Heck and Juju Sargent finished 2-for-3.
2018
Liberty High School soccer star Kylie Clemente was highlighted for signing her letter of intent to attend UC Merced. Clemente played in 27 games over two years for the Lions, notching one goal, three assists and two steals, according to Maxpreps.com.
2017
The Liberty Union High School District stood out at the USA cheer and dance nationals in Anaheim.
All three cheer teams, along with Heritage’s dance team, brought home trophies and finished at or near the top of the leaderboards.
“It was a really good weekend,” said Freedom cheer coach Sandra Torres.
2015
The Freedom High School golf and dance teams were recently awarded North Coast Section scholarship banners after succeeding in the classroom.
“I can’t remember the last time we got two banners in one season,” said Freedom Athletic Director Steve Amaro. “This is great.”
2013
The Freedom and Liberty track and field teams notched a victory apiece in a dual meet.
The Falcon girls defeated Liberty 75-61, and the Liberty boys edged the Falcons 66-65.
2012
Thanks to dominant pitching and clutch hitting, Deer Valley’s baseball team blazed out of the gates.
Allowing a mere 19 runs in their first 10 games, the Wolverines were 9-1 as they headed into the Righetti Spring Classic in Santa Maria. Manager Dennis Luquet credited the fine record to the quality of the Wolverines’ pitching.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.