The Press continues its look at the archived athletic moments and feats that frame history and provide much-needed sports action during this pandemic-induced stoppage of play.
2019
Heritage High School sophomore pitcher Christian Machado threw six shutout innings, and the Patriots offense broke through in the first and fourth innings to secure Heritage’s 4-0 win over Freedom High School in the first round of the North Coast Section baseball playoffs.
“I think our pitcher was working so hard they wanted to take the pressure off of him a little bit, which they ended up doing,” said Heritage head coach Kevin Brannan of his team’s hitters.
2018
The Pittsburg, Heritage and Liberty track and field teams finished first, second and third, respectively, in both the boys’ and girls’ varsity sections of the Bay Valley Athletic League meet at Pittsburg High School.
The host Pirates claimed victory in 14 individual events including all four relays. Freshman Ariane Nelson, senior Tatiana Crayton, senior Triniti McCutchen and sophomore Trinity Bolden combined to win the girls’ 4x100 relay. Bolden, Crayton, junior Elizabeth Hernandez and Nelson won the 4x400 relay.
2017
Heritage High School freshman tennis player Seiya Duran made school history at the North Coast Section (NCS) championship, when he defeated James Logan’s Phillip Lopar to become the first Heritage singles player to win a match in an NCS singles tournament.
Duran, who won 6-4, 6-2, also went on to defeat Monte Vista’s Josh Hertz 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, before falling to Dougherty Valley’s Kevin Ma 6-0, 6-1. Duran finished fourth in the tournament after injuring himself in the third-place match against De La Salle’s Danny Nomura.
The only other BVAL singles player to advance to the tournament was Freedom High Schools’s Kyle Matabuena. He fell to James Logan’s Kobe Tran 6-0, 6-0, in the first round.
2016
At the Wild West bass tournament at Big Break Marina, Douglas Jones and Joe Bitker walked away with the first-place, $5,800 prize, after bagging seven fish weighing a total of 32.13 pounds.
“We found two spots,” Bitker said. “We worked it hard. People were coming through, blowing through it, and we just slowed down and drop shotted. In the morning, we caught one on a rat, then we started drop shotting. We caught five good ones, two small ones and a bunch of small(er) ones after that. We had fun.”
2015
The competitive dance team from Fabulous Feet Dance and Athletics Studio received all-platinum awards at its Star Systems Dance competition in San Jose, including first overall for its lyrical dance routine. Star teachers Denise Williams and Kimberley Karbowski also received Top Teacher awards.
2014
The Warriors Elite sixth-grade girls AAU squad was off to a hot start. The team was13-0, including tournament wins in Rocklin, San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Hanford. The team was comprised of Paige Zieman, Kennedy Fountain, Jayme Blackard; Kali Hurtado; Abby Muse, Skylar Tyson, Stephanie Redding, Sierra Barnett and Ashlyn Drewry. The team was coached by Mark Hurtado, Chris Zieman and Doug Muse.
2013
The Delta River Rats 10U team swept the competition in the NorCal Cup Series, going undefeated in all three tournaments they played throughout the season. The River Rats finished with an impressive 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks in the NorCal Cup finals to take home the gold. Goalie Drake Daley was named Top Goalie, and Jack Wedoski and Dominic “Boogie” Hofferber took the Fastest Skater and Top Sniper awards in the skills competition.
