The Press continues its look at the archived athletic moments and feats that frame history and provide much-needed sports action during this pandemic-induced stoppage of play.
2019
Oakley’s Freedom High School competitive sport cheer team built an early lead and held on late to defeat league rival Liberty High, 13-12, and capture its second North Coast Section (NCS) title in as many seasons, at Dougherty Valley High School.
The top-seed Falcons (18-1 at the time) claimed a 7-3 lead early in the third quarter, which made all the difference, as the second-seed Lions (19-3 at the time) outscored Freedom 9-6 the rest of the way.
“We are exhausted but happy with the outcome,” said Freedom coach Sandra Torres after the win. “It’s been a long, fun day. The girls definitely took control of this game this time to get the lead they needed to make sure the fourth quarter didn’t get away from us.”
In unrelated action during the same week, top-seed Heritage tennis star Seiya Duran and the doubles squad of Herman Austero and Sahil Chandra captured their third consecutive league titles at Diamond Hills Sports Club and Spa in Oakley.
2018
The Heritage Patriots boys’ golf team completed a perfect league season. Heritage fired a 414 as a team, finishing 40 shots better than second-place Freedom in the Bay Valley Athletic League tournament.
Jonathon Hydorn paced the Patriots, shooting an 81. Carson Borrelli finished one stroke behind him with an 82. Trever Slous and Armanjot Bajwa each fired an 83, while Hunter Slous closed out the team’s scoring with an 85.
2017
Former Freedom running back Joe Mixon, who starred in two seasons at the University of Oklahoma, was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round (pick 48) of the NFL draft, while fellow former Falcon Darrell Daniels, a standout tight end at the University of Washington, signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent.
“It was very emotional,” said Mixon, a 2014 Freedom graduate, shortly after being drafted in a recorded conference call with reporters. “I am still sitting here, crying. I can’t believe it. I’m very thankful and honored to be a part of the Cincinnati Bengals.”
2016
Three years after Ea lost to his brother Zachary in the tournament final, the younger Ea finally captured the elusive win in a 6-0, 6-4 win over second-seed Kyle Matabuena of Freedom High.
“During the matches before this, I would easily beat him, but today he gave me a tougher challenge than I expected,” said Ea.
2015
Liberty High School middle blocker and outside hitter, Idara Akpakpa, signed her letter of intent to play volleyball for UC Irvine.
In four years on the Liberty squad, she collected 581 kills, 335 blocks, 324 solo blocks and 47 aces, according to Maxpreps.com.
Off the court, she also gained a reputation as a talented singer and dedicated student.
“Idara is one of the most well-rounded, multitalented students I have ever worked with,” said then Liberty Principal Patrick Walsh.
2014
2000 Liberty High School boys’ golf team, J.W. “Jay” Anderson (Class of 1949), Bill Chato (1968), Kate Dwelley (2007), Amy Foreman Gerace (1994), Alana Roderick Knowles (1983) and Monique Renslow Lewis (1992) were welcomed into the elite group of athletes and coaches during a Liberty Union High School District Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.