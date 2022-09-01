Freedom Falcons logo

Looking at the 55-29 final score, it would appear as though Marin Catholic’s football team vastly outplayed Freedom’s as both teams opened their season on Friday, Aug. 26. For much of the game, that’s what happened. But the story of that game can’t be told simply by its final score.

The Wildcats were the state champions in Division 4-AA last year and returned many key players from that team. Throughout the first half, they looked the part. Marin Catholic scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and led 27-7. The second quarter was more of the same. The Wildcats scored three more touchdowns and went up 48-7 over the Falcons at halftime. For all intents and purposes, the game was over. 

“I don’t think we got intimidated,” Freedom coach Zach Sims said. “That’s a program full of kids that have been playing together since they were little kids. They’ve worked out a lot of kinks and we haven’t. Being a relatively new program here with me in my second year and we really only have a couple of seniors. I think it was more them being more crisp with experience than us being flustered.”

