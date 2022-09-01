Looking at the 55-29 final score, it would appear as though Marin Catholic’s football team vastly outplayed Freedom’s as both teams opened their season on Friday, Aug. 26. For much of the game, that’s what happened. But the story of that game can’t be told simply by its final score.
The Wildcats were the state champions in Division 4-AA last year and returned many key players from that team. Throughout the first half, they looked the part. Marin Catholic scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and led 27-7. The second quarter was more of the same. The Wildcats scored three more touchdowns and went up 48-7 over the Falcons at halftime. For all intents and purposes, the game was over.
“I don’t think we got intimidated,” Freedom coach Zach Sims said. “That’s a program full of kids that have been playing together since they were little kids. They’ve worked out a lot of kinks and we haven’t. Being a relatively new program here with me in my second year and we really only have a couple of seniors. I think it was more them being more crisp with experience than us being flustered.”
But while there was little doubt as to who was going to win after two quarters, the third quarter was an entirely different game. The Wildcats came out flat with a big lead. Conversely, the deficit did nothing to limit the energy of the Falcons.
Freedom scored on its opening possession of the second half, with junior running back Herschel Turner Jr. scoring from two yards out. After forcing a Marin Catholic three-and-out, the Falcons were quickly back in the end zone on one of the most exciting plays of the game. Turner seemed bottled up at the line of scrimmage but broke two tackles then burst past the rest of Marin Catholic’s defense for a 53-yard touchdown run.
“I just had to go,” Turner said. “I knew my team needed a spark. I saw some good blocking from the O-Line and I knew I had to do my part. Once I broke one dude off of me, I knew I was gone.”
The Falcons got the ball back quickly with a strip-sack on the first play of Marin Catholic’s next possession. That opened the door for Turner to score his third touchdown of the night right before the third quarter ended. The extra point was missed but a running into the kicker penalty on the Wildcats gave Freedom one more chance. The Falcons elected to try for the two-point conversion and succeeded on a run from Turner.
With that, Marin Catholic’s lead was 48-29 heading into the fourth quarter. And while 19 points is still a commanding lead, Freedom winning the third quarter 22-0 made a miraculous comeback feel possible.
The Wildcats did finally quell the Falcons’ charge on their next possession, though. Marin Catholic not only killed more than three minutes of the clock but punctuated the drive with a one-yard touchdown run from quarterback Sam Testa, making the score 55-29.
While the first half was dominated by the Wildcats, Freedom did have the longest play. That came when sophomore quarterback Myles Hunt connected with senior receiver Samaje Featherstone on a 67-yard pass that nearly scored. A dead ball unsportsmanlike conduct penalty moved the Falcons back 15 yards but didn’t stop them from scoring. On the first play after the penalty, Hunt and Featherstone connected again, this time for an 18-yard touchdown.
“There’s a lot of promise,” Sims said. “We fell behind. I think we had a bad couple of drives to start the game. From there, it was very even. I think our effort was great. I loved the fact that our kids stuck together. We had a really intense, really good third quarter. That’s what we’re going to build off of.”
Freedom’s next game will be at El Cerrito on Friday, Sept. 2. The Gauchos are 1-0 after a 7-3 win against Amador Valley on Friday. The Falcons will next be home on Friday, Sept. 9, against Sacramento’s Grant High School. Both of those games are at 7 p.m.
Turner hopes that the loss in the opener proves to be something that Freedom can draw from for the rest of its season.
“The positive I take is that you can learn from a loss,” he said. “And we have nine more games to go. Once you’re down, the only way you can go is up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.