Early season problems plague Heritage High School Basketball boys varsity team Patriots basketball team

Press file photo

Heritage basketball coach Carly Perales remains dedicated to the same goals as previous seasons. “We plan on learning and growing each game, and our goal is always to be ready to compete each night,” he says.

The Heritage High School Basketball boys varsity team is coming off a season in which it alternated wins and losses throughout the Bay Valley Athletic league season to a 10-9 final record.

“We don’t have a lot of varsity experience on this year’s team, so we know it is going to be a work in progress early in the season,” said fifth-year head coach Carly Perales on the shape of the roster that is off to an 0-2 start.

Senior guard Jeremiah Ruffin, senior forward Jordan Ratchford, and senior guard Robert Nguiffo are the only three players to return. However two of the three returning players will be sidelined for at least a month because of injuries, but the coach would not identify the players or the nature of their injuries.

