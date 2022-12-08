Early season problems plague Heritage High School Basketball boys varsity team Patriots basketball team

The Heritage High School Basketball boys varsity team is coming off a season in which it alternated wins and losses throughout the Bay Valley Athletic league season to a 10-9 final record.
“We don’t have a lot of varsity experience on this year’s team, so we know it is going to be a work in progress early in the season,” said fifth-year head coach Carly Perales on the shape of the roster that is off to an 0-2 start.
Senior guard Jeremiah Ruffin, senior forward Jordan Ratchford, and senior guard Robert Nguiffo are the only three players to return. However two of the three returning players will be sidelined for at least a month because of injuries, but the coach would not identify the players or the nature of their injuries.
Injuries were not the only hurdle this team would have to jump before their opening game as the week of Thanksgiving the roster was decimated by the flu. Perales had difficulties putting starting lineups together for the teams two opening games against Head-Royce and San Ramon Valley.
When the team played their opening games they were blown out in both. Head-Royce won by 21 points and San Ramon Valley won by 38 points.
Despite the blowout losses, Perales said, “We plan on learning and growing each game, and our goal is always to be ready to compete each night.”
Despite the slow start to the season and hardships with players, Perales has not changed his teams goals for the season. “Our goals always remain the same for the season,” Perales said. “We want to win our league, qualify for the playoffs, and advance in the playoffs.”
The team will have an uphill battle the rest of the season even as the roster gets healthier as they pursue league leader Pittsburg at 4-1.
