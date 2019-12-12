Several East County basketball teams recently returned from out-of-town tournaments with mixed success to their names.
Heritage boys
The Patriots boys went 2-1 at the McKinleyville Rotary Tip-Off Classic to finish third.
Heritage (2-2), who had won the tournament the last six years, cruised past Casa Grande (Petaluma) 71-38 in the opening round before falling to Lincoln (San Francisco) 58-55 in the semifinal contest. The Patriots bounced back in the third-place game, easily defeating KIPP King (San Lorenzo) 52-38.
In the Casa Grande victory, junior forward John Mackay finished with 17 points, and senior guard TJ Glasper added 12. Lincoln won the tournament, dispatching Arcata 63-45.
Liberty boys
The defending Bay Valley Athletic League champion Lions tipped off their season with a 2-2 showing at the NorCal Tip Off tournament at Rocklin High School.
Liberty opened the tournament with a 78-70 win over Liberty Ranch (Galt), but struggled against Clovis West (Fresno) in a 95-70 loss. Liberty bounced back to pick up a 66-50 win over Roseville, but dropped its final tournament game to Oak Ridge (El Dorado Hills) 66-57.
In the season-opening win over Liberty Ranch, junior forward Devean Hinton led the way with 24, senior guard Zach Moll had 19, and junior forward Jake Wells added 10. Wells was again a team leader in the Clovis West loss, pouring in 13, while Moll tallied 12. The trio of senior guard Kahli Custard, senior guard Rudy Rosales and Wells combined for 36 points in the win over Roseville. Senior guard Tim Schirmer added 10 off the bench.
Liberty girls
The Lady Lions are now 2-1 after winning two of three games at the Nike Central Valley Showdown.
Liberty held off Fresno 43-41, but Kimball High (Tracy) dropped the Lions 57-45 the following day.
Liberty returned to winning form with a 46-20 romp over Heritage (Littleton, Colorado) to wrap up the tourney on Dec. 7. Liberty held the Colorado squad to single digits in scoring in each of the four quarters.
Freedom girls
The Freedom girls’ basketball team went 1-1 at the Rob Jones Classic in Sacramento. Results of the team’s Dec. 4 game were not available at press time.
The Falcons (3-1) opened the tournament with a 41-23 romp over Pioneer (Woodland), but Grant (Sacramento) got the better of the Falcons in a 53-35 win on Dec. 7.
Results of the Falcons game with Dublin, slated for Dec. 10, were not available as of press time.
Freedom returns to the court on Dec. 19 in the Napa Wine Valley Tournament.
