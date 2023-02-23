soccer ball art

East County girls soccer teams had a 2-1 record against East Bay Athletic League opponents in the first round of the North Coast Section Division I playoffs last week.

Heritage, seeded 14th, rallied to beat No. 3 Amador Valley 2-1 in Pleasanton, on goals from Leah Guerrero and Macie Jarquin as the Patriots earned a trip to the NCS quarterfinals for the third consecutive time.

Freedom, the unbeaten BVAL champion and No. 8 seed, played inspired soccer in a 2-1 win over visiting No. 9 Foothill on a goal by freshman defender Mariann Romero in sudden-death overtime.

