Lions roar their way to victory
Photo courtesy of Karen Rael

The East County Youth Football and Cheer Lions Rookies recently downed Pittsburg 16-6 in the Nor Cal Youth Football and Cheer championship game. The Lions improved their record to 11-1 with the win. The team’s head coach is Dennis Orgolio.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags