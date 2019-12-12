The East County Youth Football and Cheer Lions Rookies recently downed Pittsburg 16-6 in the Nor Cal Youth Football and Cheer championship game. The Lions improved their record to 11-1 with the win. The team’s head coach is Dennis Orgolio.
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Shooting in Brentwood injures one, schools locked down
- Man stabbed in assault in downtown Brentwood Thursday night
- Brentwood road rage shooting incident ends in arrest
- Noise concerns hold up Brentwood gas station’s future
- Oakley woman killed in an apparent murder-suicide
- “Big Jim” Wangeman – a love story
- Braving the cold at the Brentwood Turkey Trot
- Antioch school district battles academy over use agreement
- Brentwood Winter Wine Stroll and Tasting Tour pours into downtown
- Recycling center closures challenge East County consumers, businesses
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] City of Brentwood Christmas tree lighting
- [Photos] Brentwood Winter Wine Stroll and Tasting Tour
- [Photos] 17th annual Discovery Bay Parade of Lights
- [Photos] Annual Holiday Pack for the Troops
- [Photos] 2019 Brentwood Turkey Trot for Schools
- [Photos] Oakley head on collision
- [Photos] December 2019 Pets
- [Photos] Bethel Island Christmas tree lighting
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.