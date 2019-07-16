Little league
Photo courtesy of Valerie Graves

East County Little League recently finished up a successful postseason.

The softball 8-10 all-star team (above) won the District 4, Delta and NorCal state brackets, winning 10 of 11 games and winning three banners in three weeks.

Meanwhile, the 50/70 baseball team won the Tournament of Champions, while the 50/70 all-star squad won the Division 4 bracket.

The AAA Diamond Divas softball team won the tournament of champions.

