East County Little League recently finished up a successful postseason.
The softball 8-10 all-star team (above) won the District 4, Delta and NorCal state brackets, winning 10 of 11 games and winning three banners in three weeks.
Meanwhile, the 50/70 baseball team won the Tournament of Champions, while the 50/70 all-star squad won the Division 4 bracket.
The AAA Diamond Divas softball team won the tournament of champions.
