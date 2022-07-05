East County Little League’s Senior Softball All-Star team beat Richmond, 11-7, in the deciding game in a recent best-of-three series to win the District 4 Championship, punching its ticket to the NorCal Tournament July 9 in Martinez.
In the front row, from left: Kirra Kone, Bella Hernandez, Sophia Guardado, Leyla Ramos, Savannah Lohmeier and Trinity Mendoza. Back row: Destiny Criswell, coach Dan Johnston, Janessa Simonetta, Siana Wood, Kendal Johnston, Rosalyn Zermeno, Callie Porter, Alyssa Price, manager Art Ramos and coach Julie Smith.
