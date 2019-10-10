Kellen Chadwick won the 20-lap A Modified Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway.
This was the Donna Soares Memorial race, and it’s a special race that pays tribute to the cofounder of Oval Motorsports, who started promoting Antioch Speedway in 1998. It was the third win of the season for Chadwick, and he collected $1,500 for his effort.
Chadwick started up front and jumped out to take the lead at the start. After a yellow flag on the fifth lap, Bobby Hogge IV made it a close battle for a few laps. However, Hogge surrendered second to Bakersfield Speedway champion Robby Sawyer on a Lap-12 restart. Despite three more yellow flags, Chadwick continued to maintain his pace on each restart, and finished with an impressive victory. Sawyer finished second, ahead of Jeff Decker, Bobby Motts, Jr. and Fred Ryland.
Jimmy Robbins won the 20-lap Limited Late Model Main Event. This was his second win of the season.
Jon Haney charged into an early lead over Mike Gustafson and Mike Walko. A high pass in turn 2 of the fifth lap gained Robbins third, and he charged underneath Gustafson down the backstretch on lap 6 for second. Gustafson retired moments later, and the only yellow flag waved for Chad Hammer in turn 3. Haney continued to lead Robbins on the restart, but Robbins made a low move in turn 4 on lap 9 for the lead. Walko gained second a lap later as Haney pitted. Robbins stretched his winning advantage to a straightaway over Walko at the checkered flag. Michael Burch used a season-best third-place finish to claim second in the standings, as Brian Zachary and Kimo Oreta rounded out the top five. Oreta is the division champion.
Richard Papenhausen won the 20-lap DIRTcar Late Model Main Event. This was his seventh win of the season as he wrapped up his third track championship.
Rod Oliver led three laps before Papenhausen made an inside pass in turn 2 to take the lead. As Oliver and Mike Hynes battled for second for a few laps, Papenhausen stretched his advantage to half a lap at the checkered flag. Division championship runner-up Oliver settled for second, ahead of Hynes, Shawn DeForest and Buddy Kniss.
Bob Brown won the 20-lap Hobby Stock Main Event. This was the first visit of the season for the former Street Stock and Modified racer.
Josh Leach set the early pace ahead of new champion Chris Sorensen. Brown moved into fifth on lap 6, and he gained third on a lap-7 restart. Brown had just made a Turn 4 pass on Sorensen on lap 12 when heavy traffic on the frontstretch slowed Leach. Brown beat him back to the line for the lead. Leach spun on the backstretch on lap 16 as Sorensen gained second. However, Bob Brown would go on to win, ahead of Sorensen, Beanna Troen, Ken Johns and Lori Brown.
Promoter John Soares won the 10-lap Bay Area Hardtop Main Event. Soares is the only driver in track history to win a main event in every decade of the track’s 59-year run.
Soares shared the front row with Dave Mackey, and led him early. Joel Hannagan raced by Mackey on the inside in turn 4 of the third lap for second. Hannagan kept working the inside, and he pulled even with Soares a couple of times down the straightaway. On the final lap, Hannagan made contact with Soares in turn 2, but he got off the gas as Soares regained his momentum. Soares led Hannagan through the final turn for the win. Mackey finished third, ahead of Matt Dragoon.
