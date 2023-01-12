Damar Hamlin’s sudden cardiac arrest on the field during a recent Monday Night Football game reverberated throughout the sports world — and even in East County.
The Buffalo Bills safety collapsed just after what appeared to be a routine tackle of a Cincinnati Bengals runner and was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the Bills’ training staff administered CPR on the field but could not revive the 24-year-old Hamlin.
While prominent athletes throughout the sports world tweeted best wishes to Hamlin at the medical center, Bay Valley Athletic League coaches, players and parents were considering how to protect the players better and make the game safer.
Hamlin, who was released from a Buffalo hospital Wednesday after being transferred there on Monday, had a rare condition known as commotio cordis where cardiac arrest occurs immediately after the person takes a hard and heavy strike to an exact spot of the chest “that causes rare sudden death and athletes called hypertrophic myopathy, which has been the presumed cause of death for Hank Gathers and Reggie Lewis,” said Benjamin Busfield M.D. of Antioch. “Since Damar’s collapse and cardiac arrest occurred after a tackle, some theorize it is from a direct blow to the chest.”
Gathers and Lewis, both basketball players, suffered from a heart-muscle disorder, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Gathers, of Loyola Marymount, died in 1990 and Lewis, 27, of the Boston Celtics died in the Celtics’ practice gym in 1993.
Heritage High School Football head coach Dave Fogelstrom said, “My wife and I prayed for him once we realized it was far more serious than a concussion. When they started CPR, I knew this was an entirely different situation from a basic injury.”
Two-way Heritage Patriots star Koen Wolfe said, “My initial reaction was that it was just a normal injury. Then I started seeing the players’ reactions and knew this was something different.”
While football is a violent sport, an injury like Hamlin’s might make parents more hesitant to allow their kids to play football, the coaches said.
“I think my message has always been the same to parents,” Fogelstrom said. “Everything in life is a risk. A baseball player can be hit in the chest with a pitch and the same thing can happen. We can eliminate some of the risk, but not all of it. No sport can do that.”
Liberty Lions head coach Mike Cable had similar thoughts: “Unless contact is completely removed, there is always a chance plays like that will happen.”
Both coaches said any amount of unnecessary contact has been removed from their practices, but both anticipate an increase of medical personnel at not just games, but practices as well. All coaches on the sidelines for high school athletics are certified in CPR, according to both coaches. Cable said a training specifically for what happened to Hamlin should happen this off-season, but it’s unknown if that order is to come from the league or school district.
Cable said, “We need to be able to handle situations as such quickly with trained staff. Life or death could be determined in seconds.”
Lions quarterback Nate Bell was one of the most notable high school athletes to take to social media and show his support for the Bills’ safety with numerous posts. Cable said it was important for those who love the game of football to express their overwhelming support for Hamlin.
Fogelstrom said, “Football is just a game. We need to rally and support our teammate in every way possible through prayer and encouragement, and simply find ways to help just like a family would because that is what we are.”
Parents also reacted. “In watching the Hamlin play as a parent of a football player, it made you hold your breath,” said Lynnett Kinnaird, whose son Jordan is on the junior varsity at Heritage High.”It humbles your perception on how physical and in one split second the whole game can change. During that whole time, I quickly went online and started looking for additional protection that could be added to his football gear. Yes, that may have been in the moment and a hypervigilant mom. But that is the key thing, I am his mom and want to ensure that he is protected fully while out in the field.”
“In the meantime,” she added, “I want him to mentally prepare for how the game can change and be aware when it comes to taking a hit and hitting another player. The objective is to stop the ball, not cause physical harm. Football is an intense sport that takes a toll on your body, as a young player, they have to understand the outcome each play and each game. It will be an interesting take when the fall season starts to see how the coaches react to practices and tackles. Additionally, what equipment changes will be made?”
Wolfe’s mother also offered her thoughts.
“For me as a parent, there is no hesitation, as the NFL and the doctors that cared for Damar stated this was a very rare occurrence. Injuries do happen and they will happen, unfortunately. I believe in this case it should be a learning experience. I’m so happy to see Damar is doing well, and I believe it was because of the fast-acting care he was given on the field. Any sports activities should have the necessary personnel and equipment on hand in case, God forbid, this were to happen again. I also believe kids should be taught the correct way to keep themselves and other players healthy and safe.”
While it is uncertain how this situation will affect players and parents moving forward, both coaches do acknowledge that players can play football even after this episode, but with it in the back of their minds. Koen Wolfe said some players will have a new fear of something like that happening to them.
However, Wolfe won’t let the situation change him as a player. “I will still be the player that I always was, but I will always have the thought of Damar Hamlin in the back of my mind,” he said.
– Juan Cebreiros, Sean Tongson and Tim Yagle contributed to this report.
