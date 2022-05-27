Two riders from The East County Shred Composite mountain bike team recently competed in the Northern California High School Cycling League Finals at Six Sigma in Lower Lake. Austin Kephart (Senior, Liberty High School) and Parker Simpson (Sophomore, independent study) both took part in the race. Both of these riders had to qualify to compete in this race and they raced against teams in all regions of the Northern California League. The race signaled the end of the season, but the team is looking to come back bigger and stronger next year. Anyone interested in learning more about the team or joining can send an email to eastcountyshred@gmail.com.
featured
East County Shred Composite mountain bike team competes in Lower Lake
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Does Oakley need a new library?
You voted:
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Blown transformer causes power outage in Brentwood
- 1 killed, 1 wounded in Antioch home invasion
- 4 dogs die in fire at at Derty Dog K9 Retreat in Brentwood
- New details, increased reward in search for Alexis Gabe of Oakley
- Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe charged in March DUI arrest
- Man riding horse hospitalized after being struck by car in Knightsen
- Vegetation fire damages outbuilding in Brentwood
- A new housing development sprouts in Discovery Bay
- 1 dead in Oakley shooting
- Testing to reduce blue green algae in Willow Lake at Discovery Bay to begin
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] May 2022 Pets
- 15 of the best production designers in film history
- [Photos] Postseason track and field photos
- [Photos] Anderson Avenue fire
- [Photos] Liberty baseball team defeats Acalanes in North Coast Section playoffs
- [Photos] Oakley vegetation fire
- Most Emmy wins of all time
- [Photos] Alexis Gabe news conference
- [Photos] Bay Valley Athletic League track and field
- Song of the summer the year you graduated from high school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.