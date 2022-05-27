Shredding the mountains
Photo courtesy of the East County Shred Composite mountain bike team

Two riders from The East County Shred Composite mountain bike team recently competed in the Northern California High School Cycling League Finals at Six Sigma in Lower Lake. Austin Kephart (Senior, Liberty High School) and Parker Simpson (Sophomore, independent study) both took part in the race. Both of these riders had to qualify to compete in this race and they raced against teams in all regions of the Northern California League. The race signaled the end of the season, but the team is looking to come back bigger and stronger next year. Anyone interested in learning more about the team or joining can send an email to eastcountyshred@gmail.com.

