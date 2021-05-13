A host of East County youth are peddling their way into one of the area’s newest recreational sporting opportunities.
Area mountain biking enthusiasts have launched the East County Shred composite mountain bike team, comprising close to 10 middle- and high-school-aged riders who compete as part of the NorCal Interscholastic Cycling League.
“The purpose of the team is to get the kids out there to learn something new, to have fun,” said team director Jared Willbergh. “Regardless of if you have been mountain biking for 13 years or you have never mountain biked, we want everyone to come out.”
The squad is open to middle- and high-school-aged riders and typically practices once or twice a week at Contra Loma Regional Park and Round Valley Regional Preserve, with high-school competitions held at remote 6-to-12-mile courses across the state — one of the latest being at Six Sigma Ranch and Winery in Lower Lake.
The league currently permits middle schoolers to practice with the teams and plans to open up the competition circuit to the younger riders next year.
“I love being on the team because it lets me know there’s always something I can be working towards, and it’s great to feel like you’re a part of such a notable thing with such unique experiences,” said sophomore Aubrey McNabb.
Willbergh, an avid cyclist himself, launched the team in January after the son of one of his riding partners began joining their cycling adventures and mentioned that he had many cycling-enthusiast friends.
Willbergh sent around an exploratory email, and eight riders showed up to the first practice.
“There is a lot of opportunity for our youth, not only to learn a new skill, but to get out there and ride,” he said. “These kids are having a great time. When kids see other kids have fun, they say ‘Hey, that looks like fun.’”
Led by three NorCal Interscholastic Cycling League-certified coaches, the team gladly accepts riders of all ability levels.
Willbergh described mountain biking as a “learned skill,” noting that he’s witnessed exponential development in his riders since the team’s inception about five months ago.
“It’s phenomenal to see these kids ride,” said Willbergh. “There are kids who would walk up some of the hills that we ride or walk up some of the rocky sections at first and are now riding up and down these sections. The look on their face when they do it is so great. It’s great to see the progress these kids have made just riding within the past four or five months.”
Junior Austin Kephart added the team also has lots of fun.
“I enjoy being on the team because of the relationships I am able to make with other kids on my team,” he said. “There’s nothing more exciting than getting to the top of a hard climb and having a teammate there to high-five you and say good job.”
Due to COVID restrictions, the competitions this season use a team time trial format, with each team spaced apart by about 30 seconds.
But it’s expected that future high school competitions will divide all riders, regardless of team, into divisions, such as junior varsity and varsity.
Going forward, the team envisions practicing year-round, with the competition season typically running from March through May.
First-time team participants have the option to test out the sport for a few trial rides before committing to the squad, and the NorCal Interscholastic Cycling League also features a free loaner-bike program for riders to use during the season if they wish, Willbergh said.
Full-time participants are required to pay team dues, race fees and jersey costs, although many financial requirements are often covered by team sponsors, Willbergh said.
For more information on the squad, email, eastcountyshred@gmail.com. For more information on the NorCal Interscholastic Cycling League, visit https://www.norcalmtb.org.
