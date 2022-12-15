EC Revolution 11G Blue team are champions again
Photo courtesy of EC Revolution

The 11G Blue U-12 Girls Team coached by Nicole Toeaina picked up where they left off last spring by winning another league title: PreNPL-East Fall season. The team finished the season 7-0-1. They scored 29 goals and allowed 4 against other top pre-NPL teams (Walnut Creek Surf, Marin, North Coast, Diablo Valley Wolves, Newark, Montclair, Spurs and West Coast). In addition to the fall season, they finished their NorCal State Cup run undefeated scoring 10 goals while allowing 0. Their work paid off and moved them on to the next round of 16 in January. From left to right: Coach Nicole Toeaina, Isabela Galvan, Morgan Mantley, Milania Bass, Naomi Pinon, Gianna Ballardo, Lexi Tank, Raelyn Gonzalez, Juliana Geer (goalie), Trinity Torres, Delaney McGee, Mia Toeaina, Ella Ghilarducci, Gia Cipollina, and assistant coach Matt Toeaina.

