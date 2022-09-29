Edna Hill crowned champs

The Edna Hill Middle School boys volleyball team was crowned league champs with a 9-win, 2-loss season. Seen from left to right in the front row are Coach Sam Retelas, Kraton Macawize, Channing Numazo, Ryder Villaroman, Malachi Adams, Landon Bake and Aydin Boyce. In the back row, from left, are David Maron, Lucas Searles, Ian McCallion, Carter Brown and Erik Huynh.
