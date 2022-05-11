Edna Hill Middle School's seventh-grade girls' volleyball team finished first place with an undefeated season of 12-0 and 24-0 in total games played. The win represents the first time in school history that a volleyball team has gone undefeated in games played at 24-0.
Seen from left to right (back row): Coach Sam Retelas, Kenlin Farabee, Chelsea Meadows, Michelle Malagon, C'Nyna McCullum, Abrielle Martinez, Paityn Bradley, Yazman Calhoun, Alyssa McNabb and Brissia Torrez; and (front row) Natalie Cartwright, Sophie Lindog, Olivia Falk, Lauren Dodson and Gia Gonzalez.
