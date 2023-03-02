Expanding their lanes: Lions Center for the Visually Impaired takes them bowling

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Despite having visual impairments, senior citizens with the Lions Center for the Visually Impaired took to the lanes at Antioch’s Delta Bowl Tuesday morning.

During the work week, you can find a lot of retired senior citizens spending their time bowling, their relaxed way of staying active. But for those from the Lions Center for the Visually Impaired, bowling for them presents a different challenge – bowling with the inability to see down the lane.

“For our clients who are blind and visually impaired, or the terms that we use, that’s part of their everyday life,” said Richard Grange, an activities and marketing coordinator with the Lions Center for the Visually Impaired. “I think our clients enjoy things that maybe they haven’t done in many years, and maybe almost didn’t feel like they had a chance to do it, so it’s out of the realm of possibilities.

“Things that we might take for granted, our clients don’t.”

