It hasn’t been pretty the past couple of games for the Freedom boys’ soccer team, but if it can perform every game like last week, it’ll be in good shape to take home a Bay Valley Athletic League title.
After knotting up ties against Heritage (2-10-2) and De Anza — where head coach Sal Acevedo described the team to have its worst performance of the season — the Falcons’ 5-2 victory over Liberty is a good reminder why this returning group took home the league crown last year.
“It’s the best way to bounce back,” said Acevedo. “Today, we came in and showed what this team is made of. We’re not a perfect team. We have our flaws, but we’re working on it. We wanted to make sure we overcame the last couple games.”
It didn’t take long for Freedom to get on the board, with Alberto Padilla scoring 10 minutes in, but Liberty’s Israel Ortiz wasted no time getting past Freedom’s defense to tie up the game.
Padilla’s presence was still felt in Freedom next goal after laying off a ball to senior Eduardo Navarro, who rifled the one-time ball to the upper 90.
“He saw me wide open. I knew it was a one touch finish ahead.” said Navarro.
Padilla connected with Navarro again to give Freedom the 3-1 edge heading into halftime.
Centerback Roberto Martinez made it 4-1 for Freedom, but it was again Ortiz responding back with his second goal of the game to cut the lead to 4-2. Liberty presented itself with a handful of offensive threats, but nothing much could come out of it.
“We had a lot of good moments,” said first-year Liberty head coach Jesus Gomez. “It’s been a change of mentality in the group. Things aren’t going to happen overnight, but we have eight matches to play.”
Padilla scored again late in the game to end it 5-2.
