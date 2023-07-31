Antioch Speedway logo 2023

As the dog days of summer continue, people are looking for outdoor fun to enjoy with their family. One option this Saturday night will be auto racing at Antioch Speedway at the Contra Costa County Event Center at 1201  W.10th St..

 The occasion this week is special in addition to  the three IMCA sanctioned divisions, Modifieds, Sport Modifieds and Stock Cars, the Wingless Spec Sprints or Print Club Mini Stocks for the USAC Western States Midgets.

 This Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night, and the $20 ticket has been reduced to $5 for the occasion that will feature giveaways and live music.

