As the dog days of summer continue, people are looking for outdoor fun to enjoy with their family. One option this Saturday night will be auto racing at Antioch Speedway at the Contra Costa County Event Center at 1201 W.10th St..
The occasion this week is special in addition to the three IMCA sanctioned divisions, Modifieds, Sport Modifieds and Stock Cars, the Wingless Spec Sprints or Print Club Mini Stocks for the USAC Western States Midgets.
This Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night, and the $20 ticket has been reduced to $5 for the occasion that will feature giveaways and live music.
The occasion was inspired by longtime Antioch Speedway racer and supporter Ron Brown of Antioch. He has been coming to the track since the 1960s. Since the mid-1970s, he's competed in Sportsman cars, Stock Cars, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks, Modifieds, Super Stocks and even a Figure 8. Brown is a two-time Super Stock champion who helped get cars to drivers who wanted to compete when the division was started in 2000.
In the 1990s, he was awarded "Sportsman of the Year" honors for his efforts to help other racers. Last year, he was honored as an inductee into the Antioch Speedway Hall of Fame.
People have more options of where to go with their entertainment dollars, and the track does what it can to keep the tradition that goes back since 1961 alive, according to a speedway press release. People might choose to go to a movie, a restaurant or even just watch a race on TV rather than go to a race at the speedway.
Brown came up with an idea to get people to come out. He went to promoter Chad Chadwick with the fan-based idea. "I asked him what was needed to give the fans a break, " he explained. "What's the cheapest ticket price we could come up with for a night at the races? It was decided that we would charge $5, and that's how Fan Appreciation Night started."
"The community comes together at times like this," Brown said. "We're a big family out here. We may race hard together on the track and sometimes there's a little bit of contact, but at the end of the day we're still part of the racing family."
But Brown still wanted to offer more. "We're going to give away bikes for the kids," he said. "Right now, we have over 30 bikes and more coming. People are donating them, and that means a lot of kids are going to leave with bikes, not to mention Hot Wheels, candy and other goodies."
There will be several fan-friendly things happening, and there will also be a live band performing before the races. People will get an opportunity to see what the speedway is all about.
Grandstands will open at 4, and the first race is at 6. Adult fans get in for $5, children 4 and younger are admitted free. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com or check out the Antioch Speedway by PROmotions Facebook page.
If you want to watch the local drivers in person at the speedway this weekend, the Brentwood Press is giving away five sets of tickets to the races. If interested, here's how to enter. The rules are:
1) You must follow thepress_net on Instagram
2) Tag a friend in the comment of the post about this giveaway
3) Your friend must follow thepress_net on Instagram
Winners will be chosen on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Winners can pick up their tickets at The Press Building (248 Oak St,.) between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.